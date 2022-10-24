Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, representing a 3.2% increase from the $0.155 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase.  The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022



2021













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

5,322


5,994


$

5,621


5,021

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.85


0.96


$

0.91


0.81

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.40 %


1.58 %



1.79 %


1.60 %

Return on average equity


18.36 %


20.68 %



19.22 %


17.17 %

Efficiency ratio


41.93 %


42.60 %



38.55 %


42.06 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.66 %


3.65 %



3.84 %


3.51 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



7,807


$



7,401

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




2.06 %





2.36 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022



2021













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

14,652


17,486


$

18,516


13,974

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.35


2.81


$

2.97


2.24

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.36 %


1.63 %



2.09 %


1.57 %

Return on average equity


16.66 %


19.89 %



22.20 %


16.76 %

Efficiency ratio


44.79 %


41.65 %



38.07 %


41.73 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.72 %


3.69 %



3.78 %


3.47 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



20,891


$



20,971

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




1.95 %





2.36 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.




As of and for the



As of and for the


As of and for the




3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended


12 Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,


December 31,




2022



2022


2021













(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality









Non-performing loans

$

1,289


$

1,283

$

1,859


Real estate owned

$

-


$

-

$

-


Non-performing assets

$

1,289


$

1,283

$

1,859


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.10 %



0.11 %


0.17 %


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.08 %



0.09 %


0.14 %


Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

87


$

75

$

164


Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


964.86 %



900.16 %


566.11 %


Allowance for loan losses to total loans 


0.97 %



0.98 %


0.98 %










Other Data









Core deposits (2)

$

1,060,021


$

969,016

$

889,076


Cash dividends declared

$

0.155


$

0.150

$

0.530


Shares outstanding


6,309,941



6,304,941


6,285,714


Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.03


$

18.18

$

19.26


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)


(18,441)



(13,023)


1,288


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)


20.95


$

20.25

$

19.05


Closing market price per common share

$

28.12


$

27.00

$

30.75


Closing price to book value ratio


155.97 %



148.52 %


159.66 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.26 %



7.91 %


9.07 %


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.75 %



9.64 %


9.75 %











(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure




(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits









(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets








Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2022


2021



September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income 

$

5,322

$

4,565

$

4,765

$

5,106

$

5,621

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.85

$

0.73

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

0.91

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


1.40 %


1.29 %


1.40 %


1.53 %


1.79 %

Return on average equity 


18.36 %


15.81 %


15.94 %


17.10 %


19.22 %

Efficiency ratio


41.93 %


48.43 %


44.26 %


44.96 %


38.55 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.66 %


3.76 %


3.64 %


3.66 %


3.84 %














2022


2021



September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

5,994

$

5,909

$

5,583

$

5,243

$

5,021

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.96

$

0.95

$

0.90

$

0.83

$

0.81

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


1.58 %


1.67 %


1.64 %


1.57 %


1.60 %

Return on average equity 


20.68 %


20.47 %


18.67 %


17.56 %


17.17 %

Efficiency ratio


42.60 %


40.35 %


41.96 %


46.51 %


42.06 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.65 %


3.75 %


3.61 %


3.49 %


3.51 %












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

7,807

$

6,327

$

6,757

$

6,775

$

7,401

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 


2.06 %


1.79 %


1.99 %


2.03 %


2.36 %












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another strong earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 19% from $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.0 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 19% from $0.81 to $0.96 over the same periods.  Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 20.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 17.17% for the same period in the prior year. Our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) remained strong at 1.58% in the third quarter of 2022, down slightly from 1.60% in the third quarter of 2021.  We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans exceeds 9 to 1 for the second consecutive quarter.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.08%, with no properties in real estate owned.  During the third quarter of 2022, we received an insurance recovery of $250,000 related to the fraudulent wire loss incurred during the prior quarter, and we continue to pursue other options for further recovery.  As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.2% to $0.16 per quarter, our seventh consecutive quarterly increase.

Additionally, we continue to work very hard on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of a new 25,000 sf operations center to replace our existing 10,000 sf leased space in Johnson City, TN. Construction on this facility continues and the facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023.
  • The construction of a new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and we believe will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect construction on this building to start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and estimate the project will cost approximately $19.5 million.
  • We are pleased to announce that we completed the purchase of a 37,500 sf former bank building at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN during the third quarter of 2022. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of space that is currently leased into this building. As a result of purchasing this building, the Company no longer intends to build a financial center in Knoxville, resulting in a considerable savings of time and money. This building is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2023.
  • We were happy to conduct the grand opening of our first Nashville area office in Brentwood on September 19, 2022. This event was well attended by the community and provided a great opportunity to showcase our brand.

Finally, we are proud to once again have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#26) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global for 2022."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 13.6%, from $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $12.9 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $240.9 million, or 19.9%, from $1.211 billion to $1.452 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $38.6 million, or 10.3%, from $373.8 million to $412.4 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.42% to 1.01%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased from 4.13% to 4.38%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.84% to 3.66%.

The Company recognized approximately $39 thousand and $1.0 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.  Less than $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of September 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 15.9%, from $31.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $36.9 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $233.1 million, or 20.4%, from $1.142 billion to $1.375 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $66.3 million, or 19.7%, from $336.1 million to $402.4 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.52% to 0.63%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased from 4.14% to 4.16%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.78% to 3.72%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $2.7 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $241.2 million of adjustable rate loans, substantially all of which have adjusted in connection with the recent rise in short-term interest rates and could adjust further with an additional increase in short term interest rates.  Additionally, the Company has approximately $33.5 million and $48.7 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 300 bp since December 31, 2021.  Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:


Estimated Cumulative Beta as of


March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

Loan Yields

128.00 %

32.00 %

24.67 %

Deposit Costs

0.00 %

5.33 %

14.33 %

Net

128.00 %

26.67 %

10.33 %

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.9 million and $2.0 million was recorded for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth.  A provision (recovery) of loan losses of $0.2 million and ($3.3 million) was recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.  The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The Company has engaged a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with its milestones for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Service charges and fee income

$

369

342

27

Bank owned life insurance


44

45

(1)

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(42)

1

(43)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(171)

(10)

(161)

Gain on sale of loans


5

102

(97)

Wealth management


175

157

18

Limited partnership income


96

-

96

Other noninterest income


22

9

13







$

498

646

(148)













Nine Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Service charges and fee income

$

1,080

982

98

Bank owned life insurance


131

121

10

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(212)

4

(216)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(1,187)

65

(1,252)

Gain on sale of loans


29

307

(278)

Wealth management


544

462

82

Limited partnership income


469

-

469

Other noninterest income


41

43

(2)







$

895

1,984

(1,089)

Noninterest income declined to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.2 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock).  These losses, which are not credit related, have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value.  Gain on sale of loans declined $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes.  These declines were partially offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest income declined to $0.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $2.0 million during the same period of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.2 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) and $0.2 million of realized losses on sale of investment securities available for sale (primarily unscheduled paydowns and redemptions) during the 2022 period as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period and not due to credit concerns.  Gain on sale of loans declined $0.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes.  These declines were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,299

2,598

701

Occupancy


452

366

86

Furniture and equipment


176

120

56

Data processing


536

478

58

FDIC insurance


161

121

40

Office


183

178

5

Advertising


115

54

61

Professional fees


405

256

149

Other noninterest expense


310

471

(161)







$

5,637

4,642

995













Nine Months Ended September 30

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

9,416

7,287

2,129

Occupancy


1,209

1,054

155

Furniture and equipment


399

394

5

Data processing


1,497

1,251

246

FDIC insurance


491

351

140

Office


523

523

-

Advertising


264

187

77

Professional fees


1,072

780

292

Other noninterest expense


2,074

1,067

1,007







$

16,945

12,894

4,051

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 21.4%, from $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same period of 2022.  This increase was primarily due to a $0.7 million, or 27.0%, increase in compensation and benefits, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Full time equivalent employees increased from 93 at September 30, 2021 to 113 at September 30, 2022, including an increase of 3 new Relationship Managers.  The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.  Professional fees have increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional advisory expenses in conjunction with its adoption of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves.  Other noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year due to the Company's receipt of a $250,000 insurance recovery related to a fraudulent wire loss recognized in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million, or 31.4%, from $12.9 million during the first nine months of 2021 to $16.9 million in the same period of 2022.  Compensation and benefits increased $2.1 million, or 29.2%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has implemented several new lending and credit reserve related software solutions, and professional fees increased $0.3 million for the reasons noted above.  Other noninterest expense increased primarily due to a $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of insurance recovery) fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30


Nine Months Ended September 30

2022

2021


2022

2021

22.95 %

21.94 %


22.44 %

23.71 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased to 22.44% from 23.71% in the same period of the prior year due to an increase in the average balance of tax-exempt loans from $7.0 million to $24.4 million over the same periods.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $232.0 million, or 17.4%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.567 billion at September 30 2022.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Investments available for sale balances decreased $22.4 million, or 14.3%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:



 September 30, 

 December 31, 



2022

2021

(in thousands)








Agency MBS

$

17,612

20,118

Bank subordinated debt


18,527

18,341

Business Development Companies


3,749

4,430

Corporate


6,197

6,954

Multifamily 


10,164

9,988

Municipal


32,693

46,482

Non-agency MBS


44,607

49,604


$

133,550

155,916

Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of September 30, 2022.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • Loans receivable increased $211.0 million, or 19.7%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.282 billion at September 30, 2022. Increases in construction, residential, multi-family, and owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial lending offset a $8.0 million reduction in PPP loans. On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 26.3% in the first nine months of 2022.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,



2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

31,170


29,681


24,769


23,662


17,505

Other construction


50,956


41,629


40,562


40,507


35,234

Farmland


12,524


11,747


12,181


12,456


7,559

Home equity


36,730


34,131


31,848


33,262


31,270

Residential 


393,752


338,314


312,615


292,323


286,873

Multi-family


93,730


80,342


77,542


68,868


51,293

Owner-occupied commercial 


227,502


216,663


216,300


190,162


182,379

Non-owner occupied commercial


281,027


260,537


256,314


251,398


255,488

Commercial & industrial


134,329


146,366


129,450


131,125


99,914

PPP Program


7,461


9,886


11,488


15,454


32,882

Consumer


12,395


12,681


10,727


11,315


11,227













$

1,281,576


1,181,977


1,123,796


1,070,532


1,011,624

  • Premises and equipment increased $12.3 million, or 71.5%, during the first nine months of 2022 primarily due to the following:
  • Total deposits increased $179.6 million, or 16.2%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.288 billion at September 30, 2022. The primary drivers of this increase were a $56.1 million, or 18.2%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances, a $78.2 million, or 33.4%, increase in NOW and money market balances, and a $36.6 million, or 10.5%, increase in savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,



2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

364,290


348,826


331,142


308,176


314,426

NOW and money market


312,132


244,834


240,995


233,899


190,351

Savings


383,599


375,356


373,974


347,001


335,002

Retail time deposits


89,886


75,903


71,434


84,860


97,493

Wholesale time deposits


137,596


163,931


132,981


133,918


107,712













$

1,287,503


1,208,850


1,150,526


1,107,854


1,044,984

  • FHLB borrowings increased $40.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at September 30, 2022:

Amounts


Current


(000's)

Term

Rate





$

50,000

2 Weeks

3.04 %


10,000

2 Weeks

3.09 %


25,000

2 Weeks

3.07 %


50,000

3 Month

3.25 %

$

135,000


3.13 %

  • Total equity decreased $7.3 million, or 6.0%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $113.8 million at September 30, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2021

$

121,061

19.26







Net income


14,652

2.32


Dividends paid


(2,834)

(0.45)


Stock compensation


610

0.10


Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale


(19,730)

(3.13)







September 30, 2022

$

113,759

18.03

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.26% at September 30, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by a rising rate environment.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.10% at September 30, 2022.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.08% at September 30, 2022.  Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at September 30, 2022.  Net charge-offs of $87 thousand were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.97% at September 30, 2022 and 0.98% at December 31, 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 9 to 1 at September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits; (vii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (viii) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (ix) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (x) vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2022

2021



2022

2021

Interest income









Loans

$

13,957

11,471


$

37,307

32,835


Investment securities - taxable


1,090

625



3,159

1,693


Investment securities - tax exempt


94

95



294

262


Dividends and other


440

97



767

197




15,581

12,288



41,527

34,987

Interest expense









Savings


506

209



1,004

669


Interest bearing transaction accounts


821

97



1,273

244


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


474

84



682

516


Other time deposits


135

112



252

510


     Total deposits


1,936

502



3,211

1,939


Senior debt


141

106



344

338


Subordinated debt


164

164



493

491


FHLB & FRB advances


394

119



538

338




2,635

891



4,586

3,106










Net interest income


12,946

11,397



36,941

31,881










Provision for (recovery of)  loan losses


900

200



2,000

(3,300)










Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses


12,046

11,197



34,941

35,181










Noninterest income









Service charges and fee income


369

342



1,080

982


Bank owned life insurance


44

45



131

121


Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(42)

1



(212)

4


Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(171)

(10)



(1,187)

65


Gain on sale of loans


5

102



29

307


Wealth management


175

157



544

462


Limited partnership income


96

-



469

-


Other noninterest income


22

9



41

43




498

646



895

1,984

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits


3,299

2,598



9,416

7,287


Occupancy


452

366



1,209

1,054


Furniture and equipment


176

120



399

394


Data processing


536

478



1,497

1,251


FDIC insurance


161

121



491

351


Office


183

178



523

523


Advertising


115

54



264

187


Professional fees


405

256



1,072

780


Other noninterest expense


310

471



2,074

1,067




5,637

4,642



16,945

12,894










Income before income taxes


6,907

7,201



18,891

24,271










Income taxes


1,585

1,580



4,239

5,755










Net income

$

5,322

5,621


$

14,652

18,516










Earnings per common share:









Basic

$

0.86

0.91


$

2.36

2.98


Diluted

$

0.85

0.91


$

2.35

2.97










Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic


6,209,436

6,188,206



6,200,883

6,221,159


Diluted


6,235,634

6,201,777



6,230,103

6,229,165

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)















September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021


Assets





















Cash and due from banks

$

15,994


$

12,619


$

10,655


Interest-earning deposits in other banks


72,485



64,034



57,932



Cash and cash equivalents


88,479



76,653



68,587













Investments available for sale


133,550



140,565



155,916


Equity securities


5,798



5,952



7,074


Loans held for sale


-



501



315


Premises and equipment held for sale


4,317



-



-













Loans receivable


1,281,576



1,181,977



1,070,532


Allowance for loans losses


(12,437)



(11,549)



(10,524)



Net loans receivable


1,269,139



1,170,428



1,060,008













Premises and equipment, net


29,522



22,831



17,211


Accrued interest receivable


4,103



3,645



3,395


Bank owned life insurance


9,731



9,687



9,600


Restricted stock


7,143



5,951



5,951


Deferred tax assets, net 


9,921



7,847



2,784


Other assets


5,193



5,180



4,088













Total assets

$

1,566,896


$

1,449,240


$

1,334,929













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Noninterest-bearing

$

364,290


$

348,826


$

308,176


Interest-bearing


785,617



696,093



665,760


Wholesale


137,596



163,931



133,918



Total deposits


1,287,503



1,208,850



1,107,854













FHLB borrowings


135,000



95,000



75,000


Senior debt, net


10,000



11,000



11,995


Subordinated debt, net


9,850



9,852



9,828


Accrued interest payable


368



443



398


Post-employment liabilities


3,472



3,424



3,330


Other liabilities


6,944



6,048



5,463













Total liabilities


1,453,137



1,334,617



1,213,868













Total shareholders' equity


113,759



114,623



121,061













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,566,896


$

1,449,240


$

1,334,929


Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 











Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2022

2021



2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income








Net income (GAAP)

$

5,322

5,621


$

14,652

18,516

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 


42

(1)



212

(4)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


171

10



1,187

(65)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(39)

(1,026)



(285)

(2,695)

Loss from sale of REO 


-

-



-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


900

200



2,000

(3,300)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


86

5



148

(85)

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


(250)

-



575

-

Tax effect of adjustments


(238)

212



(1,003)

1,607

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,994

5,021


$

17,486

13,974









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share








Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.85

0.91


$

2.35

2.97

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.01

(0.00)



0.03

(0.00)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.03

0.00



0.19

(0.01)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(0.01)

(0.17)



(0.05)

(0.43)

Loss from sale of REO


-

-



-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.14

0.03



0.32

(0.53)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.01

0.00



0.02

(0.01)

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


(0.04)

-



0.09

-

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.04)

0.03



(0.16)

0.26

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.96

0.81


$

2.81

2.24









Adjusted Return on Average Assets








Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.40 %

1.79 %



1.36 %

2.09 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.01 %

0.00 %



0.02 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.05 %

0.00 %



0.11 %

-0.01 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.01 %

-0.33 %



-0.03 %

-0.30 %

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.24 %

0.06 %



0.19 %

-0.37 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.02 %

0.00 %



0.01 %

-0.01 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-0.07 %

0.00 %



0.05 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.06 %

0.07 %



-0.09 %

0.18 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.58 %

1.60 %



1.63 %

1.57 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity








Return on average equity (GAAP)


18.36 %

19.22 %



16.66 %

22.20 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.14 %

0.00 %



0.24 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.59 %

0.03 %



1.35 %

-0.08 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.13 %

-3.51 %



-0.32 %

-3.23 %

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


3.11 %

0.68 %



2.27 %

-3.96 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.30 %

0.02 %



0.17 %

-0.10 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-0.86 %

0.00 %



0.65 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.82 %

0.73 %



-1.14 %

1.93 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


20.68 %

17.17 %



19.89 %

16.76 %









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio








Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


41.93 %

38.55 %



44.79 %

38.07 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.13 %

0.00 %



-0.25 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.53 %

-0.03 %



-1.36 %

0.07 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.12 %

3.59 %



0.34 %

3.29 %

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-0.64 %

-0.04 %



-0.39 %

0.25 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


1.86 %

0.00 %



-1.52 %

0.00 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *


42.60 %

42.06 %



41.65 %

41.73 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 








Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued











Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2022

2021



2022

2021

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)








Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


3.66 %

3.84 %



3.72 %

3.78 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.01 %

-0.34 %



-0.03 %

-0.32 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


3.65 %

3.51 %



3.69 %

3.47 %









Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings








Net income (GAAP)

$

5,322

5,621


$

14,652

18,516

Income taxes


1,585

1,580



4,239

5,755

Provision for loan losses


900

200



2,000

(3,300)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,807

7,401


$

20,891

20,971









Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)








Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.40 %

1.79 %


$

1.36 %

2.09 %

Income taxes


0.42 %

0.50 %



0.39 %

0.65 %

Provision for loan losses


0.24 %

0.06 %



0.19 %

-0.37 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


2.06 %

2.36 %


$

1.95 %

2.36 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI








Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.03

19.26





Impact of AOCI per share


2.92

(0.20)





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

20.95

19.05





























(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin





Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 


























For the Three Months Ended September 30,




2022



2021




Average





Average






Outstanding 


Yield / 



Outstanding 


Yield / 




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,204,543

13,957

4.60 %


$

972,008

11,471

4.68 %


Loans - tax exempt (2)


24,254

413

6.75 %



17,802

303

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


133,724

1,090

3.23 %



92,539

625

2.68 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


12,683

119

3.72 %



15,078

120

3.16 %


Interest earning deposits


69,177

293

1.68 %



102,685

36

0.14 %


Other investments, at cost


7,298

147

7.99 %



10,667

61

2.27 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,451,679

16,018

4.38 %



1,210,779

12,616

4.13 %


Noninterest earning assets


66,185





43,967




Total assets

$

1,517,864




$

1,254,746














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

89,011

226

1.01 %


$

57,030

20

0.14 %


Savings accounts


381,533

506

0.53 %



328,837

209

0.25 %


Money market accounts


196,702

595

1.20 %



121,751

77

0.25 %


Retail time deposits


84,903

166

0.78 %



109,664

133

0.48 %


Wholesale time deposits


163,861

443

1.07 %



97,169

63

0.26 %


     Total interest bearing deposits


916,010

1,936

0.84 %



714,451

502

0.28 %













Senior debt


10,250

141

5.46 %



12,750

106

3.30 %


Subordinated debt


9,851

164

6.60 %



9,804

164

6.64 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


103,152

394

1.52 %



100,000

119

0.47 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,039,263

2,635

1.01 %



837,005

891

0.42 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


350,448





290,634




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


12,224





10,131




Total liabilities


1,401,935





1,137,770















Total shareholders' equity


115,929





116,976




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,517,864




$

1,254,746















Tax-equivalent net interest income



13,383





11,725














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

412,416




$

373,774















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











     bearing liabilities


140 %





145 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


3.37 %





3.71 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


3.66 %





3.84 %















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate


(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities



(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.







(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 



       interest-earning assets










Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 


























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,




2022



2021




Average





Average






Outstanding 


Yield / 



Outstanding 


Yield / 




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,126,386

37,307

4.43 %


$

954,379

32,835

4.60 %


Loans - tax exempt (2)


24,432

1,233

6.75 %



7,010

354

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


138,225

3,159

3.06 %



82,490

1,693

2.74 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


14,287

372

3.48 %



13,516

332

3.28 %


Interest earning deposits


65,112

404

0.83 %



76,221

61

0.11 %


Other investments, at cost


7,034

363

6.90 %



8,787

136

2.07 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,375,476

42,838

4.16 %



1,142,403

35,411

4.14 %


Noninterest earning assets


56,058





41,120




Total assets

$

1,431,534




$

1,183,523














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

72,698

317

0.58 %


$

40,799

39

0.13 %


Savings accounts


372,898

1,004

0.36 %



326,269

669

0.27 %


Money market accounts


184,901

957

0.69 %



96,607

204

0.28 %


Retail time deposits


78,589

326

0.55 %



130,979

773

0.79 %


Wholesale time deposits


148,706

607

0.55 %



107,795

254

0.32 %


     Total interest bearing deposits


857,792

3,211

0.50 %



702,449

1,939

0.37 %













Senior debt


11,000

344

4.18 %



13,150

338

3.44 %


Subordinated debt


9,841

493

6.70 %



9,791

491

6.70 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

94,469

538

0.76 %



80,952

338

0.56 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


973,102

4,586

0.63 %



806,342

3,106

0.52 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


330,732





257,028




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


10,462





8,958




Total liabilities


1,314,296





1,072,328















Total shareholders' equity


117,238





111,195




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,431,534




$

1,183,523















Tax-equivalent net interest income



38,252





32,305














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

402,374




$

336,061















Average interest-earning assets to interest-










     bearing liabilities


141 %





142 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.53 %





3.63 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


3.72 %





3.78 %















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate







(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate


(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities


(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average


       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.






(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total 


       interest-earning assets










Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 








Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

4,565

4,765

5,106

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


104

65

(41)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


565

451

33

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(37)

(209)

(553)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


450

650

675

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


(88)

150

71

Fraudulent wire loss


825



Tax effect of adjustments


(475)

(289)

(48)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,909

5,583

5,243






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.73

0.77

0.81

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.02

0.01

(0.01)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.09

0.07

0.01

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.09)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.07

0.10

0.11

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


(0.01)

0.02

0.01

Fraudulent wire loss


0.13



Tax effect of adjustments


(0.08)

(0.05)

(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.95

0.90

0.83






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.03 %

0.02 %

-0.01 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.16 %

0.13 %

0.01 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.01 %

-0.06 %

-0.17 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.13 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-0.02 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

Fraudulent wire loss


0.23 %



Tax effect of adjustments


-0.13 %

-0.09 %

-0.01 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.67 %

1.64 %

1.57 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


15.81 %

15.94 %

17.10 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.36 %

0.22 %

-0.14 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


1.96 %

1.51 %

0.11 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.13 %

-0.70 %

-1.85 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


1.56 %

2.17 %

2.26 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-0.30 %

0.50 %

0.24 %

Fraudulent wire loss


2.86 %



Tax effect of adjustments


-1.65 %

-0.97 %

-0.16 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


20.47 %

18.67 %

17.56 %






Adjusted Efficiency Ratio





Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


48.43 %

44.26 %

44.96 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.41 %

-0.25 %

0.15 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-2.13 %

-1.59 %

-0.12 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.15 %

0.84 %

2.11 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.72 %

-1.28 %

-0.58 %

Fraudulent wire loss


-6.72 %



Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *


40.35 %

41.96 %

46.51 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 










Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


3.76 %

3.68 %

3.66 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.01 %

-0.06 %

-0.17 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


3.75 %

3.61 %

3.49 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

4,565

4,765

5,106

Income taxes


1,312

1,342

994

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


450

650

675

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

6,327

6,757

6,775






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.29 %

1.40 %

1.53 %

Income taxes


0.37 %

0.40 %

0.30 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.13 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

1.79 %

1.99 %

2.03 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.18

18.65

19.26

Impact of AOCI per share


2.07

1.04

(0.20)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

20.25

19.69

19.05

