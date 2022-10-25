DATASSENTIAL ANNOUNCES REDESIGNED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND SALES STRUCTURE

The new teams and offerings, including the Client Services and Support Center, elevate the platform experience and expand the company's footprint in the food industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage insights platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced a redesign of the company's Customer Experience (CX) and Sales teams, to better serve customers from every corner of the food industry garner deeper insights with their advanced tools.

The newly formed Client Services and Support Center will be led by VP of Services & Support, Sean Jafar, while the revamped Customer Experience team will have Colleen McClellan, VP of Customer Experience, at the helm. SVP of Sales Tim Chilson will continue to lead the Sales team, collaborating with newly promoted VP of Sales Megan Lynberg to lead the sales effort.

"Our new client support and CX offerings build on the customer service expertise woven into our DNA," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "These teams will provide the best partnership and user experience to our existing clients, while our strengthened Sales team will help us reach more differentiated partners to continue our rapid growth across the wider food industry."

Client Services and Support Center

Serving as the new central point of contact for all customers, the Client Services and Support Center will help clients better navigate their project needs related to data and insights and resolve customer queries across all Datassential products.

VP of Services & Support Sean Jafar leads this new team, bringing years of CPG marketing and management experience to provide clients with actionable analysis, solution-based training on sales intelligence and menu improvement, and foodservice and consumer trends insights.

In his previous role at Datassential, Jafar improved alignment of support resources to clients, boosting the quality of insights and reducing report turnaround time by more than 50 percent. "Datassential has always provided top-quality customer service and the new Client Services and Support Center makes it easier for our clients and prospects to fully leverage our tools and garner the insights they need to succeed," Jafar said.

Customer Experience Team

Datassential is tapping VP of Customer Experience Colleen McClellan to head up the Customer Experience team, to help provide more customized account management, strategic partnership and consulting to Datassential's existing clients.

McClellan is a seven-year veteran at Datassential, with 20+ years of experience in marketing and strategy development in both retail and foodservice markets. A certified Sommelier, McClellan established and managed Datassential's Adult Beverage program.

"I am passionate about helping our customers solve strategic problems," said McClellan. "Our new team structure will help us provide them with consistent and elevated experiences so they can streamline how they tackle these challenges."

Sales Team

SVP of Sales Tim Chilson and VP of Sales Megan Lynberg head up the Sales team, driving new client acquisition to expand Datassential's reach in the food industry.

Chilson leverages 20+ years of experience leading highly profitable SaaS growth and B2B technology product development teams. His previous growth-focused roles at Datassential, as well as earlier sales roles at foodservice insights and digital commerce solutions firms, help Chilson lead new customer acquisition across all facets of the food industry.

Lynberg has been promoted to VP of Sales and her 15+ years of experience in foodservice sales roles, including at Black Box Intelligence and Nation's Restaurant News, help the team find new avenues to drive rapid new business growth.

"Datassential is an organization of passionate food lovers dedicated to helping manufacturers and operators make smarter decisions," Lynberg said. "I'm thrilled to take on this new role to lead the dynamic Sales team in our continued growth."

About Datassential

Datassential is the data insights platform guiding the biggest names in food and beverage on trends, innovation, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of software and research solutions, customers rely on Datassential to know what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target and more.

