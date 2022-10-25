GALE NAMED ADWEEK FASTEST GROWING AGENCY

GALE, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Ranks No. 46 on Adweek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies with Revenue Growth of 121%

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek today ranked GALE No. 46 in 75 Fastest Growing Agencies. The annual feature honors agencies large and small from all over the world that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years.

"We're proud to be recognized by Adweek as one of the fastest growing agencies. This feat wouldn't be possible without our incredible team around the world, which have allowed us to not only grow our business but that of our clients.

"We live by a simple equation: great people + great clients + great culture = great work. And so, we share this honor with each and every employee that has made GALE the success that it is today," says GALE President and CEO Brad Simms.

GALE was recognized for its astronomical 121% growth rate with its full-service offering attracting a suite of new clients, including H&R Block, Hard Rock, Lumos, Cadre, Carson Wealth and Seagate.

Complete results of 75 Fastest Growing Agencies, including company profiles, can be found here and in the Oct. 24 issue of Adweek magazine.

"The success of these agencies during a historically challenging time demonstrates the importance of staying nimble, embracing innovation and finding new opportunities," says Adweek chief executive officer Juliette Morris. "If they aren't on your radar yet, they should be."

"Our annual roundup is essential reading for the C-suite," adds chief content officer Ann Marinovich. "The success stories of these agencies point the way forward for the industry."

GALE expects to continue its growth trajectory in 2023 and is recruiting across media, strategy, social and more. See open positions here.

About GALE

GALE is a Business Agency. We bring business insights to brand storytelling and activate across every channel. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, brand storytelling, integrated, performance, creative, and content marketing, experience design and media, GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. GALE delivers strong business outcomes for its partners in automotive, QSR, retail, gaming, entertainment, telecom and more. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Austin and Bengaluru. In 2021, GALE was named Data & Analytics Agency of the year on the Ad Age A-List. For information on GALE, its customer data platform Alchemy™ and its consumer research capability ASK GALE, visit: https://gale.agency/.

Methodology

To be eligible for Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list, companies must have been founded in or before 2019, had at least $250,000 in revenue in 2019 and reported revenue in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and we performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions. Due to privacy, figures are not disclosed. Agency descriptions are based on submission forms.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

