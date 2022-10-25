Israeli startup Nemo partners with Kafrit to bring nanomaterials to multiple industrial markets

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup Nemo Nanomaterials , which provides nanomaterial-based industrial additives that revolutionize a broad range of products, and Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd. ("Kafrit Group"), a global masterbatch and compounds producer, have signed an agreement which combines investment by Kafrit in Nemo and collaboration of the companies in the field of nanomaterial-based concentrates.

The companies aim to join forces in marketing existing Nemo's products, including masterbatches for electrical conductivity and EMI shielding in plastics, to the markets that Kafrit is active in, as well as in development of new products based on carbon nanomaterials.

Nemo Nanomaterials develops and manufactures game-changing industrial additives, designed to respond to the most pressing needs of the world's leading industries. The industrial additives are based on Nemo's patented Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT) and other advanced carbon nanomaterials.

Nemo's proprietary NemoBLEND additives allow new features and properties in thermoplastics and provide versatile functions and capabilities. Nemo's technology weaves together base materials and advanced carbon nanomaterials such as SWCNT, evenly distributing them within the matrices. NemoBLEND is affordable and effective with ultra-low dosing. Nemo Nanomaterials technology can be applied to automotive, electronics, textile, construction, telecom, energy, alongside the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Alexander Zinigrad, Nemo's CEO, stated: "The new collaboration combines Nemo's unique technological capabilities and Kafrit's manufacturing, marketing, and business development capabilities, unique market presence, and reputation. This move is of great importance, as it will allow the two companies to break into new markets and bring Nemo's innovative products to a wide range of industrial customers over the world."

Nadav Goldstein, VP Business Development and Innovation at Kafrit Group, noted:

"Kafrit is continously looking for breakthrough technologies which create extraordinary value for our customers. Working together with innovative entrepreneurs such as the founders of Nemo Nanomaterials fits this strategy. We found a unique technology both in the process and in the additives produced by the company, and we are delighted to invest in Nemo. Together we will work for the future of the plastics industry."

Kafrit (TASE: KAFR) is an innovative and leading producer of customized masterbatches and compounds for the plastic industry. It employs more than 550 professionals around the world, all contributing to an annual turnover of around $300 million.

Nemo Nanomaterials, which was established in 2018 by Alexander Zinigrad and Jonathan Antebi, offers a line of innovative additives with unique set of properties, such as electrical conductivity and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding in plastics.

Download images here.

Media contact:

Amir Ben Artzi

Meirovitch PR

amir@meirovitch.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nemo Nanomaterials