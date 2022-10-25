U.S. News Unveils 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings

New subject rankings include artificial intelligence and meteorology.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today published the 2022-2023 Best Global Universities rankings. The overall ranking in the new edition evaluates 2,000 schools – up from more than 1,700 last year – on academic research and reputation.

The 2022-2023 edition includes universities from more than 90 countries. The following countries have the most schools in the overall ranking:

China : 338

United States : 280

Japan : 105

United Kingdom : 92

India : 81

"The Best Global Universities rankings offer prospective students a valuable resource for exploring higher education options outside of their home country," said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "Over the past nine years, these rankings have expanded to include more schools and more subjects, while maintaining a consistent focus on institutions that prioritize academic research."

This year's edition adds four new subject rankings: artificial intelligence; education and educational research; meteorology and atmospheric sciences; and water resources.

Powered by Web of Science™ data and InCites™ metrics provided by Clarivate, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, the Best Global Universities methodology weighs factors that measure a university's global and regional research reputation and academic research performance. For the overall ranking, this includes bibliometric indicators such as publications, citations and international collaboration. Each of the 47 subject rankings has its own weighting based on academic research performance in that specific area.

2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities

Overall Best Global Universities – Top 10

Harvard University (U.S.) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (U.S.) Stanford University (U.S.) University of California–Berkeley (U.S.) University of Oxford (U.K.) University of Washington–Seattle (U.S.) Columbia University (U.S.) University of Cambridge (U.K.) California Institute of Technology (U.S.) Johns Hopkins University (U.S.

Africa – Top 3

University of Cape Town ( South Africa ) University of Witwatersrand ( South Africa ) Stellenbosch University ( South Africa )

Asia – Top 3

Tsinghua University ( China ) National University of Singapore Nanyang Technological University ( Singapore )

Australia/New Zealand – Top 3

University of Melbourne ( Australia ) University of Sydney University of Queensland ( Australia )

Europe – Top 3

University of Oxford (U.K.) University of Cambridge (U.K.) University College London

Latin America – Top 3

Universidade de São Paulo (Brazil) Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Brazil) Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

The Best Global Universities rankings serve the broader U.S. News mission of providing trusted information and rankings – such as Best High Schools , Best Colleges and Best Online Programs – to help all students navigate their education options. Specifically for Chinese students, U.S. News offers online resource centers published in Chinese to help guide prospective undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in studying abroad.

