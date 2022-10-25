VANSARY'S LIANG ZHAO TO SPEAK AT MONEY20/20 ON WOMEN AND MINORITY IN TECH: "Representing Different Communities"

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liang Zhao , Founder and CEO of public relations and marketing consultancy Vansary , will speak at the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas, the largest global fintech event enabling payments and financial services innovation for connected commerce. Alongside Michelle Tran, Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Sales at Vestwell, and Mark Sievert, Head of Growth at Finli, the panel will discuss how race, culture, and gender shape careers entitled "Representing Difference Communities" as a part of the Do Better Together Agenda.

Vansary is a public relations and marketing consultancy driving emboldened narratives for individuals and businesses, cultivating high-impact conversations in an evolving digital marketplace. (PRNewswire)

In her talk, Zhao will address the current state of female and minority representation in technology, disparity between the stereotype of Asian women leaders as the "model minority" and the "promotable" traits that are rewarded in the tech field. In addition, she will review the benefits of a diverse leadership team that are increasingly shown to elevate financial performance and product relevance.

Among the professional and management ranks of the nation's top companies, one in every 45 white men and one in every 60 white women are executives.

For Asian managers and professionals, only one in every 96 men and one in every 124 women hold a top job.

2018 report from Pew Research Center. 44% of Asians in STEM jobs report experiencing discrimination at work, according to a

get the least amount of legal business from big corporations. Asian and Native American female lawyersfrom big corporations.

"Asians are the least likely racial group to be promoted into leadership ranks in the tech sector. Asian women, in particular, are the least likely to become executives and founders of VC backed companies due to a double bias from the intersectionality of gender and race," said Zhao. "It's time to create a defined space for Asian women to claim roles, funding, and leadership profiles that will advance technology shaping the future of our finances, healthcare, and family lives."

Following Money20/20, Zhao and Tran will launch Tiger Collective with the goal of creating a space for fortifying Asian female leaders of tomorrow.

Zhao is passionate about mentoring blossoming young women and Asian descendents with the mission of empowering them to take positions that start with "chief" in the title. She also does pro bono work for local and immigrant-owned small businesses around the country to adapt to a digital marketplace.

Zhao founded Vansary in 2019. She started her career working with Fortune 500 companies on their globalization efforts and helped build awareness of new business units and products for over 20 countries. She went on to manage relationships for Moody's analytics. Zhao was originally born in Luoyang, Henan, and grew up in New Mexico. She has her Masters in Finance from Tulane University, where she also earned bachelor's degrees in both Marketing and Communications.

The panel will take place on October 25th at 2:30 p.m. PST at Floor 2, Bellini 2004-2006 & 2104 - 2106, of The Venetian Las Vegas located at 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89109.

About Vansary

Vansary is a public relations and marketing consultancy driving emboldened narratives for individuals and businesses, cultivating high-impact conversations in an evolving digital marketplace. Vansary helps trailblazing businesses weave rich tapestries of impactful presence to elevate executive profiles and grow businesses. With our team's diverse backgrounds spanning theories and applications of sales, marketing, public relations, law, education and philosophy, Vansary designs articulate solutions for business growth applied to the modern global commercial landscape. Our team constructs novel pathways and opportunities to connect brands with their audience, mapping out innovative campaign strategies and building experiences to multiply handshakes and elevate business success. For more information, visit www.vansary.com

Contact: Liang Zhao, +15057206933

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vansary