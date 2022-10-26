$53.4 Million Week on HiBid Followed by Large Estate, Antique, and Rare Coin Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated sales exceeding $53.4 million in gross auction proceeds in 1,577 online-only and webcast auctions held from October 17th through the 23rd. HiBid averaged 1.68 million bids on the site per day and over 600,000 lots sold for the week, topping previous totals from recent weeks. Thousands of items are now open for bidding, with current large auctions featuring rare gold, silver, and copper coins; a diverse range of paintings, sculptures, and other artwork; antique furnishings and rugs; and vintage wood and metal toys.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 17th-23rd, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $53.4 Million

Lots Sold: 637,302

Online-Only Auctions: 1,478

Webcast Auctions: 99

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.03 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.68 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Oregon Oil Tycoon Coin Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast (Prebidding Open)

Dates: October 16th-30th

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

View Auction Items

Luxury Estates of Hunter's Creek and the Cosmopolitan

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 19th-28th

Seller: Wayne Wheat Auctioneers

View Auction Items

Sailor Return with Treasures of a Ghost Ship Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 22nd-29th

Seller: Sailors Return

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

