Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE) Secures Contract for Battery Cells from Bren-Tronics for Prototype Military Batteries

Bren-Tronics Prototype Battery to Feature ACE's Advanced Lithium-Ion Technology

STUART, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a Florida-based developer and licensor of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies has announced it has secured a contract to supply five-hundred 21700 battery cells to Bren-Tronics Inc., a global manufacturer of advanced portable power systems for military applications used by the U.S., NATO and government forces around the world. The Long Island-based company will use ACE's cells to produce high energy and power dense prototypes for a variety of military applications.

ACE Logo (PRNewswire)

"The military sets an especially high standard for performance and quality in its mobile power applications," said Doug Petito, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Bren-Tronics. "ACE's innovative new lithium-ion battery technology provides a high-performance solution for our customers."

ACE develops and licenses proprietary advanced lithium-ion technologies which provide a significant increase in energy density and improved performance over existing battery chemistries available today. The technology can be produced in any cell format and is readily compatible with standard cell manufacturing equipment.

"We are honored that Bren-Tronics has selected ACE's technology for this important initiative," said Tim Poor, President of ACE. "The advanced lithium-ion technologies developed by our team represent a substantial leap forward in battery chemistry and performance."

About Advanced Cell Engineering

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for high-capacity battery powered applications. The higher energy density of ACE's advanced lithium-ion battery technology will transform the battery industry by offering improved performance in a cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages its unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery systems. For more information: www.advancedcellengineering.com .

About Bren-Tronics, Inc.

Bren-Tronics, Inc. (Commack, N.Y.) has been designing and manufacturing portable power solutions for the warfighter since 1973. Bren-Tronics, Inc. is the world leader in the design and production of military rechargeable batteries, chargers, and power systems. More information at https://www.bren-tronics.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced Cell Engineering