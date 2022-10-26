LONGi Solar Expands Its Canadian Presence, Brings New High-Performance Module to Rapidly Growing Market

Company to sponsor, kick off opening session at Electricity Transformation Canada trade show

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, is expanding its presence in the rapidly growing Canadian solar market and will have a leading role in the Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC) show, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on October 26-28, 2022.

As part of the expansion, LONGi is bringing its flagship distributed solar module for the Canadian residential and commercial sectors—the Hi-MO 5 54-cell module. LONGi is accepting orders for the high-performance 415-watt monofacial module from its Canadian distribution partners, with first deliveries slated for late Q1 2023.

Based on the same M10 182-mm monocrystalline wafer technology used in the company's market leading large-format utility-scale 72-cell modules, the Hi-MO 5 54-cell module delivers superior power generation, consistent performance, high module efficiency and reduced system costs with an aesthetic appearance for rooftop distributed generation (DG) projects. Like other LONGi modules, its robust mechanical design make it a reliable choice to deal with large snow loads, subzero temperatures, hail and other adverse weather conditions encountered in Canada.

The module's availability bolsters LONGi's already strong order pipeline in Canada. In 2023, LONGi anticipates its Canadian order book will double in size and will be hiring new team members to support the growing business.

"LONGi has a strong presence in the Canadian market, where we work with all the major DG distributors as well as some of the largest energy companies on the utility project side," said Steven Chan, General Manager of LONGi North America. "The Canadian solar sector is experiencing exponential growth, especially in Alberta, with other provinces such as Ontario also poised for gigawatt-scale capacity additions. The combination of availability, quality, reliability and competitive pricing along with the full attention of our dedicated team positions LONGi well in this rapidly expanding market."

Canada's total renewables capacity is expected to expand from 19.6 GW in 2021 to almost 45 GW in 2025, driven primarily by growth in onshore wind and solar energy projects, according to Rystad Energy. Significant large-scale projects in Alberta are scheduled to come online this year that will push the province's capacity to close to 10 GW before 2023—a total that will double again by 2025, reaching almost 21 GW, nearly half of Canada's overall market.

The LONGi team will be out in force at ETC this week in partnership with the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) and other show organizers. The company is hosting a lounge on the show floor and a happy hour at the October 26 opening reception, and will be co-sponsoring the Renewables UnWind networking event on October 27. LONGi modules will also be displayed in the Polaron (#415) and BayWa r.e. (#215) booths. LONGi's Mike McFadden and Tony Hu will be delivering the opening session presentation at the ETC show floor conference at 11 a.m. on October 26, where they will provide an outlook on the global and Canadian markets as well as a discussion of PV cell and module technology trends.

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry with breakthrough monocrystalline silicon technology innovations, supplying high-efficiency solar modules for all market segments and project types in the United States. LONGi is one of the world's most valuable solar technology companies with a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and supplies more than 70 GW of solar wafers and 38.5 GW of solar modules worldwide in 2021, about one-fifth and two-fifths of global market demand, respectively. As a fully vertically integrated, sustainably focused company, LONGi offers leading technology. Visit us at LONGi, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

