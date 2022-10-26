Realto Unveils IOI Functionality

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realto, creator of the first market system for buyers and sellers of alternative and real estate investments, now offers investors the opportunity to express their indication of interest (IOI) before placing an order.

Buyers can set a price they're willing to pay for shares without locking up cash and sellers can receive competing bids.

The functionality enables buyers to display the price they're willing to pay for shares of alternative and real estate investments, without providing up-front funds. Once a seller enters an order that's in the IOI range, the buyer is notified and can choose to place a binding order for shares.

"Realto's IOI feature benefits both buyers and sellers," said Realto CEO Brian King. "Buyers can set the prices they're willing to pay for shares across multiple securities without locking up their cash and sellers can receive competing bids that help with best execution."

In the past decade, private markets have evolved and now offer investors in alternative investments the opportunity to tap previously hard-to-find liquidity. These solutions are especially helpful to investors during turbulent economic times.

"High inflation and speculation about a recession can send investors scrambling for liquidity," said King. "With multiple buyers potentially bidding for the same product, it narrows the spread, helps with price discovery and gives sellers an option for achieving liquidity."

Realto Inc. developed the first automated marketplace technology for buying and selling non-traded public REITs, BDCs and other private real estate investments. Using Realto's proprietary platform, Realto Securities, LLC provides accredited investors the ability to place market or limit orders and have the trades settled in as little as three days, rather than weeks or months. Realto Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of Realto, Inc. Visit Realto.ai for more information, including a list of securities traded on the platform, and connect with the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

