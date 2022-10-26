RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share payable December 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/RPC, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/RPC, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.  RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Michael L. Schmit
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
irdept@rpc.net

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@rpc.net

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-announces-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301659291.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.