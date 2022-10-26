TacoTime Introduces New Tostada Wrap for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is offering a new option with the Tostada Wrap now available for a limited time in stores until January 24, 2023.

TacoTime Tostada Wrap (PRNewswire)

TacoTime Wraps Up the Year with a Limited Time Tostada Wrap

The Tostada Wrap features refried pinto beans, cheese sauce, seasoned beef, crispy tostada, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream layered inside a flour tortilla.

"We are excited to feature this new menu item that is the perfect combination of flavor and texture," said Steve Evans, senior vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "Our new tostada wrap brings together the crunch of a traditional tostada with layers of zesty ingredients wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla and is sure to keep TacoTime customers coming back for more!"

The Tostada Wrap is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

TacoTime Logo (PRNewsFoto/TacoTime) (PRNewsFoto/TacoTime) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TacoTime