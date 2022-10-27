Bray & Co is Number 10 on Adweek's Annual Fastest Growing Agency List

Driven by word of mouth, Bray & Co grew by 339% over two years with a unique launch and relaunch specialty

PALM SPRINGS, Calif, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bray & Co, which specializes in the launch and relaunch of brands, products and services, has been named to the 2022 Adweek list of fastest-growing agencies . The agency ranked number 10 on the list overall.

The shop experienced a 339% two-year growth rate from 2019 to 2021, entirely driven by word of mouth. Founder and Executive Creative Director Peter Bray attributes this growth to a strategy-first approach to its work, which he says is a rarity in an industry that is fixated on performance marketing and analytics.

"We are proud to get this recognition from Adweek," adds Bray. "Our team is differentiating itself from other shops when it comes to client relationships. We don't subscribe to hourly rates and we have a zero-day-notice-period policy, which doesn't trap clients in a working relationship."

The agency, which employs a fully remote business model and comprises six full-time staff and about 15 freelancers, flexes the effectiveness of its small team, though Bray worries too much employee expansion will dampen the shop's intimate relationship with clients. "Bigger can be better, but it also creates more layers," he says. "With too much growth, we create more complications and lose being personal."

Among the most impactful accounts Bray & Co has worked on in the last two years are the launch of Tide Laundry Stain Remover, a national relaunch of The Better Fish and a first-ever brand campaign for Portacool. It also has created strategy, creative and media for Brooklyn Brewery, Humboldt Distillery, Wilderton, Diageo Ventures and Mercury Financial.

