Eastern Michigan University's Digital Divas to host 12th annual STEM conference

Event will expose 500 high school girls to STEM opportunities

YPSILANTI, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University's Digital Divas program will host its 12th annual high school conference on Friday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. at EMU's Student Center Ballroom, located at 900 Oakwood Street in Ypsilanti. The event will provide invaluable insight into STEM careers and opportunities for young women.

EMU Digital Divas (PRNewswire)

During the program, participants will tour EMU classrooms, labs, and learning spaces and receive a full tour of Eastern's campus. Students can also expect hands-on breakout sessions led by professional women in STEM from companies such as Cisco, La-Z-Boy, Domino's, Code 313, US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Washtenaw Area Council for Children, among others. Guests will also enjoy an exclusive fashion show by Detroit clothing brand, Nerdy Gangsta.

"The layout for the conference will allow young girls to learn, network, and experience EMU's STEM culture, in addition to meeting women in corporate companies who specialize in the STEM profession," said Bia Hamed, EMU's director of K-12 STEM outreach and Digital Divas program director.

The doors open at 8 a.m., and the main program will begin at 9:15 a.m., with remarks from two keynote guest speakers, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and brand storyteller, marketer, and technical writer for Industrial Manufacturers, Meaghan Ziemba.

The Digital Divas conference was founded in 2011 by Gerald "Skip" Lawver, former professor for the College of Technology, to connect young women to opportunities in the fast-growing technology and computer science fields. This year's conference will include 500 high school girls from Southeast Michigan, EMU faculty, students, and staff as well as local company volunteers to help build the pipeline of creating more women in STEM majors and careers.

To learn more about the Digital Divas 12th annual high school conference, visit the conference website to learn more.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 14,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website. To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University