MIT Technology Review's flagship EmTech event, live and online next week

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, MIT Technology Review welcomes live audiences to the MIT campus for its annual conference on exploring innovation, emerging technology, and global trends poised to impact the way we work and live. Hosted as a hybrid experience November 1-3, EmTech features some of the world's most inspiring industry leaders, researchers, and innovators sharing their insights on what's probable, plausible, and possible with today's most significant technology trends.

"We've got a remarkable line-up of speakers at EmTech this year, including some of the biggest names in AI, biotech, space, and bionics," said MIT Technology Review editor in chief Mat Honan. "I can't wait to see everyone in the Media Lab, where I'm excited to open up these incredible conversations so the EmTech audience can take part in them."

The three-day program focuses on top stories of the year, including clean energy solutions, outer space, the rise of the bioeconomy, and the multitudes of ways individuals and organizations can leverage the latest developments in global-scale technologies, artificial intelligence, and more. Speakers include:

Yann LeCun , head of AI at Meta, discussing the future of AI

Kiran Musunuru , professor of cardiovascular medicine and genetics, on a CRISPR-based approach to lowering cholesterol to reduce the risk of heart disease

Reneé DiResta from the Stanford Internet Observatory on controlling online misinformation

Tara Ruttley , chief scientist at Blue Origin, on making space research accessible to all

EmTech features a hands-on open house at the MIT HealthLab, an interactive problem-solving workshop hosted by Google X, and a special panel discussion presented by Leaps by Bayer on how collaboration contributes to great achievements, featuring Kizzmekia Corbett, lead scientist on the development of the mRNA covid-19 vaccine, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, med school graduate and NFL Super Bowl champion.

"I'm especially excited for this year's EmTech event and the opportunity to interview two celebrated leaders from science and sports. We'll talk about the team efforts behind their remarkable work and where they'll set their sights next. It's a can't-miss conversation that only MIT Technology Review can bring together," says CEO and Publisher Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau.

EmTech attendees will have access to mainstage presentations, thought-provoking interviews, and live Q&A sessions to explore groundbreaking research and global innovations that spark inspiration and action. For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities, visit emtechmit.com.

The EmTech MIT Presenting Partner is Kyndryl, a company designing, building, managing, and modernizing the mission-critical technology systems that the world depends on every day. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

Media who would like to cover the event should email press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

