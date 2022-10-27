NEETA SREEKANTH NAMED SVP, OPERATIONS OF WINNERS ALLIANCE, SENIOR ADVISOR TO PTPA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Leading Marketing and Tech Entrepreneur Tapped to Oversee and Manage Creation of Commercial Opportunities for Women's and Men's Professional Tennis Players

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Marketing and Tech Entrepreneur Neeta Sreekanth has been named Senior Vice President, Operations of Winners Alliance, the for-profit affiliate of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) – global advocates on behalf of men's and women's professional tennis players. She will also serve a dual role as Senior Advisor to PTPA Executive Director and Winners Alliance CEO Ahmad Nassar, as the organization accelerates its growth to support operations and long-term development. Ms. Sreekanth joins Winners Alliance after three years at NIL tech platform INFLCR, most recently as the company's first chief operating officer. Prior to INFLCR, Ms. Sreekanth spent time at ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys, and IGN Entertainment.

In her capacity as SVP, Ms. Sreekanth will oversee development of the Winners Alliance platform, company operations, scaling the business and advancing new initiatives to prioritize the interests of women's and men's tennis players. Moreover, she will also advise Mr. Nassar on PTPA matters.

"I am thrilled that Neeta has joined Winners Alliance to help create commercial opportunities for all players," said Mr. Nassar. "Having a dedicated advisor on these issues will allow us to look broadly at how we scale the business, build a global group licensing program, innovate athlete services, and create a company culture that attracts top talent. Neeta is the ultimate 'cheat code.' Her experience, insight, and resourcefulness will ensure our efforts are innovative and effective. We're excited to welcome her and leverage her wealth of knowledge in delivering transformational strategies."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Winners Alliance and work directly with Ahmad to maximize off-the-court commercial opportunities for athletes," said Ms. Sreekanth. "I've long admired Ahmad's vision, innovation, and leadership principles. The opportunity to impact athletes through Winners Alliance is unparalleled. I look forward to working closely with athletes and our partners throughout the industry to scale and modernize group licensing. I'm enormously thankful for the opportunity of a lifetime to work on behalf of athletes."

Neeta Sreekanth brings extensive experience as a leading specialist in growing and maximizing athlete rights. She is the first executive hire at Winners Alliance and the PTPA. Winners Alliance is designed to generate and maximize off-the-court commercial opportunities for players and their agents, emulating the successful model of players associations in other sports. Among its first initiatives, Winners Alliance will establish a sustainable group licensing program for video games, trading cards, collectibles, and related opportunities.

Before joining Winners Alliance and the PTPA, she was named Chief Operating Officer at INFLCR in October 2019, a leading brand building, content, and NIL technology platform for college athletes. With NIL going into effect in 2021, she spearheaded the company's collegiate NIL strategy, partnerships and product innovation while supporting the athletes' ability to monetize their brands through technology. Under her leadership, INFLCR launched groundbreaking partnerships to increase the scope and scale of NIL programs with iconic brands such as the World Wrestling Entertainment, Meta, TikTok and ESPN.

She joined INFLCR from video game media company IGN Entertainment, where she was head of social content and strategy, overseeing relationships with social platforms, monetizing content partnerships, and strategy around key events. Early in her career, the former Division I college basketball player gained leadership experience in sports and digital, leading social media initiatives at both ESPN and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

