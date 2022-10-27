OAN Adds KFLA in Los Angeles to Further Extend its Broadcast Over-the-Air Reach

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news, announced today that its broadcast over-the-air (OTA) channel variant OAN Plus is now available as a digital subchannel on KFLA channel 8.9 in the top OTA DMA of Los Angeles.

In recent months, and leading into the upcoming critical midterm elections, OAN has been aggressive in expanding broadcast multicast carriage for OAN Plus. With the addition of more than one million OTA homes in Los Angeles, OAN Plus is on track to reach its goal of nearly 15 million OTA homes by the end of Q1 2023. The OAN Plus lineup blend of live news, political commentary and analysis, and its top-performing lineup of primetime political talk shows make it a key channel destination for complete election news coverage.

"Over the last year, we've been aggressively expanding OAN's household reach into broadcast homes as part of our long-term distribution strategy," stated Alex Kopacz, EVP, Content Distribution and Strategy at OAN. "Our broadcast partners have fully embraced the highly recognized brand OAN has earned, and they appreciate the programming void the channel fills across their multicast offering."

KFLA went on the air in 2007 in Los Angeles and offers a portfolio of news and information channels designed to entertain and inform. AWE Plus (A Wealth of Entertainment), a second entertainment channel from Herring Networks, is also available with KFLA on channel 8.6.

"We are excited to add OAN Plus, with its fresh and new perspective, to our news and information lineup of channels," said Roy Mayhugh, KFLA CEO.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday. In addition, the network features three weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS with Addison Smith, and TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney. OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. In addition, the OAN LIVE app is available on your favorite connected devices. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.

For more information, contact:

Ryan Critchley, Press Contact

Herring Networks, Inc.

Phone: 858-270-6900 x 105

press@oann.com

View original content:

SOURCE One America News Network