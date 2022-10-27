Overseas Adventure Travel Adds Single Cabins with No Single Supplement on 2023 Small Ships

Leader in solo travel reports continued strong solo demand

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in personalized small group and solo travel, announced that it has added more single cabins with free single supplements for January to December 2023 departures of select Small Ship Adventures.

"By adding more single cabins with free single supplements, we hope more solo travelers will be able to afford travel to faraway places," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of O.A.T. "We invite travelers to travel solo—but never alone—then after a day of adventure, relax and recharge in their own cabin."

O.A.T.'s solo-friendly move acknowledges the needs of its travelers. Sixty percent of O.A.T. travelers are solo travelers. Additional single spaces give travelers who prefer their own cabin greater opportunity to find space on their preferred departure. Further, no single supplement translates into a savings of up to $1,695 per person.

Top Small Ship Adventures for solo travelers include popular trips such Suez Canal Crossing: Israel, Egypt, Jordan & the Red Sea, Iberian Voyage: Lisbon to Barcelona, and Allure of the Adriatic: Italy & Croatia.

In 2023, there are 30,000 single spaces across all O.A.T. adventures -- 93% more than offered in 2019. O.A.T. offers free Single Supplements on 92% of its single spaces.

O.A.T. was named #2 in the Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines category in the Travel + Leisure 2022 World's Best Awards.

For January to December 2023 select Small Ship Adventures with free single supplements, travelers must reserve their departure by 11/15/22. Call 1-800-955-1925 and mention code ETHS 101.

O.A.T Travelflix – The Go-To Resource for Travel Videos

O.A.T. Travelflix is a comprehensive collection of more than 3,500 engaging and informative films and videos from 85 countries all in one place. Visitors to the O.A.T. Travelflix can search by region, country, or city to see all the content that highlights a destination—or a specific adventure of interest. This resource is available to travelers at every stage of the planning process—whether they are traveling on an O.A.T. adventure, personalizing their experience by arriving early or staying later in a destination, or traveling on their own.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

