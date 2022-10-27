Pureegg Introduced The Non-electric Moisture Removal Solution to the Market This Month

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Pureegg launched its first product, the energy-efficient Moisture Absorbers with hanging bag and box design. After years of reflecting on human environmental impact and research, the Pureegg team has discovered a way out of environmental protection with the goal of embracing everyday household supplies as part of the solution. The Moisture Absorbers, Pureegg's primary contribution to environmental protection, are entirely in line with its values and mission.

Pureegg's dedication to environmental protection is also evident in its team-building initiatives, with up to 48% of its team members working in product research and development, consistently digging household supply products that meet the balance of environmental impact and real-world customer needs in the pursuit of sustainable human development. Every Pureegg product plays its part in a concerted effort to protect the environment, as evidenced by the high brand standards for ingredient sourcing, packaging design, and product beta tests that are applied throughout the entire process from product R&D to launch.

Aside from personal preference, when it comes to the ideal relative humidity levels, high or low humidity levels can cause health problems. In addition to causing significant harm to the health and comfort of the family, improper humidity levels can cause peeling wallpaper, blistering or flaky paint, and even structural damage to the house. Dehumidifiers are effective at removing moisture from the air, but they are both environmentally unfriendly and costly. The Pureegg team decided to experiment with non-electric Moisture Absorbers, which provide a more sustainable method of removing moisture. The team highlighted the moisture removal efficiency and scents based on data gathered from over 500 people through user research and surveys. The Pureegg Moisture Absorber Boxes have separate water collection areas to prevent particles from combining with the water, ensuring the efficiency of moisture absorption, as well as an increased box capacity to handle moisture of up to 53.8ft² for 480 days a set, reducing the frequency of purchasing the product. Pureegg also designed Moisture Absorber Hanging Bags with hooks to accommodate more scenes. The recycle boxes contain fragrance-free calcium chloride that has been MSDS-certified as safe. Environmental protection cannot be achieved in a single action, but affordable physical dehumidification is a good place to start.

Pureegg is now bringing the spirit to its upcoming flagship series of cleaning tablets, which will include glass cleaner, hand soap, bathroom cleaner, and other products. Pureegg cleaning tablets feature a highly concentrated formula, which increases their effectiveness while reducing carbon emissions during distribution. To take Pureegg products to the next level, the team optimizes the formula, sources ingredients carefully, and makes every possible effort to be eco-responsible. Pureegg created the cleaning tablet series with the intention of making the products reusable and refillable in order to help reduce plastic waste. Furthermore, the team seizes any opportunity to use plant-based and planet-friendly ingredients to enable the upcoming series to be an eco-friendly option, not to mention the brand's Ingredient Standards prohibit the use of fluorine, bleacher, and other harsh chemicals.

Pureegg does its utmost to connect with eco-conscious customers as part of its mission to provide sustainable household supplies that meet customers' concrete needs. Customer feedback is used in the early stages of product development to validate product concepts, features, and real-world demands, while beta tests are required in Pureegg Product Principles before releasing a product to the market. Pureegg is looking forward to creating a sustainable future with customers.



