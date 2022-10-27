Relativity Recognizes Eight Trailblazers at the 2022 Innovation Awards Ceremony

The fifth annual awards celebrate the Relativity user community through a revamped program and in-person ceremony

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced the winners of this year's Innovation Awards at the 13th annual Relativity Fest. The Innovation Awards program celebrates trailblazing individuals and teams who are building custom solutions, empowering their colleagues or clients, and shaping new paths to benefit the industry and its communities.

"The winners for the Innovation Awards become more impressive each year as they demonstrate how they are uniquely influencing the industry to do better, whether it relates to integrating new AI and technology, or creating stronger inclusion programming," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "All of us at Relativity are excited to see how they will continue to transform the industry in their own ways."

This year, AI, security, customer experience, and education and mentorship are at the forefront of Relativity's awards program. Additionally, the awards are shaped differently than previous years with six individual awards and two team awards for Best Innovation. The winners hail from or work directly with organizations large and small, private and public, like Meta, the United Nations and FTI Consulting, just to name a few. Judges selected Best Innovation Enterprise and Service Provider winners based on their use of various APIs and extensibility points to streamline processes, automate repetitive tasks and create solutions to Relativity's customers' most strategic challenges.

"We're ecstatic that, this year, 50% of award nominees and 5-out-of-6 winners are women. This demonstrates the strides that the industry has made over the last few years to not only be more inclusive of women, but more vocal in celebrating their incredible contributions," said Blair Cohen, host of the 2022 Innovation Awards and leader of Relativity's Stellar Women podcast. "Each of the 2022 winners is a shining example of how the industry is changing for the better and we look forward to their continued success in their respective roles and fields."

The 2022 winners are:

Judges selected Innovation Awards winners based on their ability to answer challenging problems with impactful solutions. Each of the individual award winners above exemplifies what it means to be a changemaker at the individual, organizational and industry levels. While the individual category awards are determined by a Community vote, the Best Innovation Enterprise and Service Provider awards are determined by Relativity committees.

Relativity congratulates all submissions for the innovative work delivered this past year.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

