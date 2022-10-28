Auto Techcelerators Joins Opus IVS™ to Create ADAS Services Leader

Combination Opens New Opportunities for Innovation and Productivity Advances in ADAS Services Processes

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Auto Techcelerators, the leader in ADAS identification, calibration and ADAS safety system verification software through their popular ADAS CoPilot™, Calibration CoPilot™ and Test Drive CoPilot™ product suites.

The newly acquired company counts many leading automotive repair shops and organizations among their customers and is led by its multi-time founder and 40-year industry icon Frank Terlep. Auto Techcelerators is the recipient of a recent U.S. patent for ADAS test drive verifications, and his organization is fulfilling its mission of changing the way calibrations, diagnostics and test drives are performed, managed, and documented forever. "The trifecta of CoPilot offerings is growing fast and combining with Opus IVS gives us the scale necessary to serve our customers better. We couldn't have asked for a better partnership to carry out our vision" said Terlep. "Frank has distilled 40 years of industry knowledge into a high value software suite that is seeing rapid adoption in the ADAS services and calibration industry. We congratulate him on his rapid growth and welcome the entire Auto Techcelerators team to the Opus IVS family where we look forward to achieving Frank's vision with the full support and resources of Opus IVS," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS.

While Opus IVS will continue to offer Auto Techcelerator's products to the market, it also plans to merge multiple Opus IVS products with the CoPilot suite to deliver the industry's most complete and integrated end-to-end ADAS, calibration and validation solution.

Auto Techcelerators has been named a finalist in the SEMA Launchpad, the ultimate product pitching contest for entrepreneurs. Two finalists will be announced November 2, with the final pitches on stage at the newly revamped SEMA Show Industry Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 3.

Product Highlights

ADAS CoPilot™ is the industry's only mobile app and web-based ADAS and calibration knowledge, information and repair procedure platform.

Calibration CoPilot™ is specifically designed for "hub and spoke" ADAS service and calibration centers to help them operate a profitable and paperless business through features like integrated scheduling, automated invoicing, visual dispatching and more.

Test Drive CoPilot™ is the world's best way to properly perform, document and validate that a vehicle's ADAS systems operate as designed after the vehicle is altered, repaired, aligned or calibrated.

Experience the Difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Meet Frank Terlep and the Auto Techcelerators team at booth #22970 in the SEMA Launchpad Corral in the Central Hall, as well as in Opus IVS booth #31095 in the South Upper Hall at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 70 patents issued and pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

