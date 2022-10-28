ClearCryptos Launches CCX Token

CCX is now live on Uniswap and ClearCryptos Swap

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a clear path to crypto optimization, today announced the release of its new token CCX, marking the company's latest advance in creating a safe, easy way to navigate the future of cryptocurrency. CCX can be traded on Uniswap and ClearCryptos Swap, with a number of new major exchange listings on the horizon.

ClearCryptos (PRNewswire)

"At ClearCryptos, we are building a company with users in mind, from creating a trusted environment for those who are new to crypto to unlocking usability 'touch of a button' innovations guaranteeing rapid response times and best prices," said Glenn Fields, founder and CEO of ClearCryptos. "Today's launch of CCX speaks to the commitment and creativity of our more than 150-member global team, and our ironclad pledge to operate transparently while delivering state-of-the-art DeFi products to both individuals and institutions."

The CCX token is designed to further support the ClearCryptos ecosystem of partners and clients by easily swapping with other crypto at the lowest available cost basis with the assistance of proprietary algorithms with ClearCryptos' partner companies in leading lifestyle sectors. The market acceptance, value and liquidity of the CCX token will be driven in large part by the value and utility of the ClearCryptos partner network, as well as by globally recognized influencers in the entertainment sector.

The CCX token is now live on Uniswap and ClearCryptos Swap with plans to be listed on other major exchanges in the coming weeks and months. ClearCryptos Swap is a powerful, easy-to-use exchange tool which helps optimize trades across hundreds of DEXes.

ClearCryptos' one-touch usability innovations include employing the fastest aggregator on the market (response time below 400ms); enabling smart filtering for token volume, liquidity and more; customizing user tax charges; auto-picking the best slippage for the user; and splitting between protocols to allow access to multiple liquidity sources from the Ethereum network.

In keeping with ClearCryptos' strong commitment to new and potential crypto users, the company also offers a deep library of videos and tutorials for those new to crypto, and users who are still learning. The trove of educational content, available on YouTube and livestreams, also includes relevant news and information on current topics.

ClearCryptos' mantra is "sophistication without complication," delivering the convenience and maturity of a centralized interface with a decentralized architecture. By empowering its community through education and technology, and prioritizing simplicity, safety and transparency, the company offers an unmatched platform of support.

About ClearCryptos

The ClearCryptos mission is to create a safe, easy to navigate, oasis of information and opportunity. The company serves its community by providing the insight required to support projects they can trust. Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ClearCryptos has over 150 employees globally. ClearCryptos supports the local Puerto Rican economy, investing proceeds from its operations back into every local municipality positively affecting every local resident. ClearCryptos believes crypto should benefit the local population with better infrastructure, education and unmatched opportunity.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClearCryptos