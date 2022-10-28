Interim Report Q3 January-September 2022: Fagerhult

Published: Oct. 28, 2022

HABO, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The third quarter:

  • Order intake was MSEK 1,891 (1,895), a decrease of -0.2% adjusted to -5.2% for currency effects of MSEK +94
  • Net sales were MSEK 2,081 (1,745), an increase of +19.3% adjusted to +13.0% for currency effects of MSEK +109
  • Operating profit was MSEK 218.8 (184.2), an increase of +18.8% with an operating margin of 10.5 (10.6)%
  • Earnings after tax were MSEK 156.9 (127.6)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.89 (0.72)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 85.3 (201.8)

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

Customer demand was very strong, resulting in the second highest quarterly net sales level ever. Our modern connected lighting solutions help customers reduce energy consumption by up to 90%.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 3 Report 2022 will be held on 28 October 2022 at 09:30 CET.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

This disclosure contains information that Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 28-10-2022 09:00 CET.

