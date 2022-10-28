NOW OPEN: LAS VEGAS' FIRST 24/7 BACON CONCEPT, BACON NATION, DEBUTS AT THE D LAS VEGAS

New Concept from Downtown Hospitality Group Serves Bacon Flights, Reverse BLTs, Boozy Milkshakes and More on the D's Reimagined Second Floor Casino

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Las Vegas is ready to bring home the bacon. Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group (DHG), the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.

The newest addition to the D's recently reimagined second floor, Bacon Nation, incorporates 13 gourmet bacon varietals into its repertoire, including lemon pepper, tajin, black truffle, chocolate, black pepper, jalapeno, barbecue, honey sriracha, everything bagel and more. The bacon-centric menu was created in collaboration with Las Vegas Chef Josh Green, who is renowned for his work with local favorites, including Skinny Fats, Greens and Proteins, and Strip restaurants from Chef Daniel Boulud and Chef Charlie Palmer.

"As long-time proponents of downtown Las Vegas' growth and development, we couldn't have thought of a better partner in this project than Derek Stevens and the D," said Abe Taylor, Co-Founder of Bacon Nation. "We're excited to create a new 24/7 concept for the area and look forward to showing our guests a fun atmosphere paired with an exceptional menu."

Derek Stevens, CEO of the D Las Vegas said, "Downtown Hospitality Group has been an excellent partner in helping us develop a restaurant that matches the exuberant and exciting energy of the D. Bacon Nation is introducing a completely new concept to Las Vegas, and we look forward to welcoming guests into the space."

One of Bacon Nation's unique facets is its to-go system. Using technology new to downtown, the restaurant features heated/refrigerated lockers for guests to pick up to-go orders with no hassle, and no lines. After placing their order online or via phone, guests receive a suggested pick-up time and a code to open a specific locker, where their meal will be ready for an easy and seamless pick-up.

A glimpse into Bacon Nation's cuisine:

Sweet and Savory Breakfast : Famous French Toast Boxes top the breakfast charts with house made edible sweet and savory boxes made of fresh dough. The boxes come in various unique flavors such as bacon, peanut butter and banana; sausage, bacon, egg and cheese; and the razzle dazzle with vanilla ice cream, marshmallow fluff and fruity cereal. House made Pancakes available day and night and offer signature flavors including strawberry shortcake, maple bacon and blueberry.

Small Plates and Appetizers: One of Bacon Nation's signature dishes is the Three Little Pigs, a bacon flight that invites diners to sample three of the restaurant's signature bacon flavors. Additional small plates and apps include Bacon-Wrapped Pickle Spears served with creamy ranch ; Big Pig Nachos with fresh chips, chorizo, guacamole, cheese, and chipotle-lime ranch ; and Pork Belly Dippers with thick cuts of meat served with a variety of dipping sauces.

Handhelds, Sandwiches, Burgers, and The Like : Handheld offerings round out the menu with a spotlight on the Reverse BLT, a cheeky sandwich held together with layers of weaved bacon and a thick piece of handmade bread in between. Other favorites include the Mac & Cheese Breakfast Taco consisting of a mac & cheese pancake filled with sausage, bacon and eggs ; Jammin Grilled Cheese served with Swiss, cheddar, provolone, and bacon jam ; and Taylor's Ham & Egg featuring bacon, two fried eggs, and cheese on a buttered Kaiser roll.

Classic Dinner Favorites: Bacon Nation offers up dinner favorites including their take on Pasta Carbonara, made with penne, egg, bacon, parmesan, peas, and chili flakes; Broiled Salmon with a lemon-caper sauce, sauteed spinach and herbed potatoes; as well as Bone-In Pork Chops battered and fried to a crisp, served with sweet potato, seasonal vegetables and caramelized apples. Other noteworthy dishes include a 14 oz. New York steak dinner and chicken parm .

"That's All Folks" Desserts and Adult Milkshakes: Ending a meal with a sweet treat is easy at Bacon Nation with everything from fried chocolate bar sundaes to a bacon s'mores skillet – a warm cookie dish topped with marshmallows, bacon, caramel and ice cream. Additional desserts include the signature Maple-Bacon Cheesecake and the Elvis Milkshake made with Screwball peanut butter whiskey and served with a deep-fried banana, peanut butter and bacon sandwich.

COO and Founding Partner Greg Costello said, "The menu Chef Green has put together is a sight to behold. Every dish has been carefully thought out to deliver a remarkable meal. And don't let the name fool you – whether you are a bacon lover or seek something a little lighter, there is something for everyone here!"

With a layout created by international design firm PGAL, Bacon Nation houses an open kitchen, brick walls, marble accents, and rich woods. The main dining room has a 120-person capacity, while the large private dining room can accommodate up to 24 seated guests and features a private draft beer area.

Bacon Nation is part of the D's recent second floor expansion, which includes a renovated casino floor, expansion of its Canadian-themed sports bar, BarCanada, revamped KENO and high-limit areas. The Fremont Street Experience casino's second floor is also home to the world's only original Sigma Derby horse-racing game, where coin-operated horses excite visitors across the globe.

DHG has been a key player in the downtown Las Vegas area with popular concepts, including 18Bin – a restaurant and bar located in the heart of the Arts District. The group prides itself on creating fresh and relevant experiences, delivering unique bar and restaurant concepts, and providing exceptional service to their guests.

