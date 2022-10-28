Oriental Yuhong Ranked among 2022 China's Top 500 Private Enterprises

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7, 2022 (Beijing time), the 2022 Summit of China's Top 500 Private Enterprise was held online by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC). At the Summit, the 2022 China's Top 500 Private Enterprises, the 2022 China's Top 500 Private Enterprises in the Manufacturing Industry, and the 2022 China's Top 100 Private Enterprises in the Service Industry were unveiled. Oriental Yuhong ranked the 366th among the 2022 China's Top 500 Private Enterprises, and the 231st among the 2022 China's Top 500 Private Enterprises in the Manufacturing Industry, moving up 68 places from the previous year's ranking.

As reported, 2022 witnessed the 24th continuous survey on large-scale private enterprises organized by the ACFIC. A total of 8,602 enterprises with an annual operating revenue of more than RMB 500 million participated in the survey. In 2022, the entry threshold for China's Top 500 Private Enterprises reached RMB 26.367 billion, with an increase of RMB 2.866 billion over the previous year; the entry threshold for China's Top 500 Private Enterprises in the Manufacturing Industry reached RMB 12.572 billion, up by RMB 2.521 billion compared to that in the previous year.

At present, the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. Facing the ever-changing complex macro environment and the increasingly fierce market competition, guided by the pioneering, innovative, professional, and honest principles, Oriental Yuhong sticks to its original mission, keeps the pace with the times, sets strategic goals, and goes all out to secure deterministic growth.

Since its establishment, to create sustainable and safe environment for human society, Oriental Yuhong has been striving to consolidate development bases and hard and soft power in scientific research, product quality, manufacturing engineering, system services, etc. while continuing to deepen its value as a "construction materials system service provider". For this end, relying on its comprehensive strength, Oriental Yuhong continuously taps its own potential, expands its business scope, and reaches out to the upstream and downstream and related industrial chains. It not only creates high-quality products and systematic services for global consumers wholeheartedly, but also makes every effort to promote the process of high-quality development.

Taking this as an opportunity, constantly driven by the sustainable development needs of the global construction materials industry, Oriental Yuhong will focus on construction materials system services, and stimulate the inexhaustible momentum with innovation-driven, technologically-empowered, green and low-carbon, and coordinated development, thus bringing together the mighty force for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with practical actions.

