State Farm Wins for the Cheapest (Non-Military) Auto Insurance - Saving Drivers up to $2,000 a Year

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoInsurance.org recently revealed its list of the best auto insurance providers for 2022 . USAA was the only insurance provider to offer lower average premiums than State Farm, but their coverage isn't available to the general public.

Here's how the top 10 insurers' premiums compare:

Allstate – $4,533

American Family – $3,699

Farmers – $3,908

GEICO – $3,074

Liberty Mutual – $5,296

Nationwide – $3,187

Progressive – $3,935

State Farm – $2,732

Travelers – $3,729

USAA (Military Familes) – $2,490

American Family's rates are closest to the national average. Liberty Mutual and Allstate have the highest rates of the top 10 insurers, but they offer perks that keep their customers satisfied and loyal.

When comparing auto insurance companies, consumers should pay close attention to customer satisfaction ratings. AutoInsurance.org shared that only Farmers and USAA had a better-than-average claims satisfaction rating out of the top 10 companies. Liberty Mutual had the lowest score of below average. The rest of the top 10 rated in the average range.

All 10 insurance companies that made AutoInsurance.org's list have excellent or superior financial ratings, indicating they are likely to remain solvent and able to pay customer claims.

The report also shares the average auto insurance claims amounts:

Liability claim for property damage: $3,231

Liability claim for bodily injury: $15,443

Collision claim: $3,144

Comprehensive claim: $3,144

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized auto insurance expert with AutoInsurance.org, explains, "Some individuals feel that paying for car insurance is a waste of money, but vehicle damage and injuries can be expensive and insurance is one of the best ways to protect a driver's financial stability.

"Any of these top 10 auto insurance providers are worth considering when comparing policies."

Read the entire report here: Best Auto Insurance Companies for 2022 .

