Topgolf Callaway Brands to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (the "Company" or "Topgolf Callaway Brands") (NYSE: MODG) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes. Following the release, the Company's management team will hold a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT the same day to review the results and discuss the Company's business and outlook. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event through the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Callaway Golf Company

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com/.

