CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind IGT Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 13, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 16, 2018 and August 29, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against IGT includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 13, 2022

Aggrieved IGT investors only have until December 13, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

