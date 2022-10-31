Deer Park Road's STS Master Fund, Ltd Wins 'Credit - Distressed Over $500M' Award at the HFM US Performance Awards 2022

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Park Road Management Company's ("Deer Park") STS Master Fund, Ltd. ("STS" or "the Fund") received top honors in the 'Credit – Distressed Over $500M' category at the HFM US Performance Awards 2022. The STS Master Fund, Ltd. was also shortlisted in the 'Credit Long-Term Performance (5 Years)' category. Winners were chosen by a panel of distinguished judges who focus on absolute performance as well as standard deviation of returns and outperformance of the relevant With Intelligence benchmark index.

Scott Burg, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner commented, "We are honored that the STS Master Fund was recognized in this year's HFM US Performance Awards as the top performer in this category. STS has won numerous awards since its launch in 2008 and this year's award validates that the Fund has continued to excel for our investors. We are equally excited about the Fund's prospects going forward with today's credit markets offering STS the opportunity to acquire high-quality, structured credit bonds at prices we haven't seen for years."

The STS Master Fund, Ltd focuses primarily on mortgage backed ("MBS"), asset backed securities ("ABS") and other segments of the structured credit markets that we believe provide attractive risk adjusted return potential. Through Q3 2022, the STS Master Fund has produced positive returns despite the increase in market risk through the use of a hedging strategy to protect against the recent market correction. Realized gains on short holdings have further enabled the strategy to capitalize on additional distressed new purchase opportunities. The Fund leverages Deer Park's competitive advantage in sourcing bonds, extensive team experience, and a disciplined valuation process, to assemble a unique portfolio. As of September 30, 2022, since its inception in 2008, STS Master Fund, Ltd. has provided investors with a compound rate of return net of fees of 18.41%*.

"We thank With Intelligence for this recognition which reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Deer Park team. It's incredibly rewarding to see that STS's focus on undervalued structured credit bonds continues to perform for our institutional and individual investors for over 15 years and through a variety of credit cycles and market conditions," said Michael Craig-Scheckman, Deer Park's Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Deer Park Road Investment Management Company is an alternative investment management firm based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Deer Park Road manages investments primarily in distressed assets, including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, corporate debt and other credit investments. Deer Park was founded by Michael Craig-Scheckman in 2003, who was joined by Scott Burg, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, in 2010. Deer Park currently has approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management. The Firm offers investors from around the globe a range of investment funds to meet their specific needs and objectives. including its flagship STS Master Fund, a daily liquidity mutual fund, and customized, separately managed accounts. For more information visit www.deerparkrd.com

