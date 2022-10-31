Ever-Glory Seeks Shareholders' Vote For Going-Dark and Announces $3.5 Million Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today filed a preliminary proxy statement to solicit votes for, among other proposals, the proposed termination of the registration of the Company's common stock under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the suspension of the Company's duty to file periodic reports and other information with the SEC under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. The Board of Directors deems it in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to "go dark" which could save the Company approximately half a million each year in connection with our Exchange Act obligations, allow management and our employees to focus more of their attention on our business operations, and remove some of the negative publicity from our retail customers and business partners in China we recently encountered as a U.S. listed company.

In order to give the public stockholders an exit simultaneously with the go-dark, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $3.5 million of the Company's outstanding common stock, which should end on the earlier of (i) the date that the aggregate value of the repurchased shares of common stock reaches $3.5 million; (ii) the date when the registration of the Company's common stock is terminated under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act; or (iii) the date when the Company's duty to file periodic reports and other information with the SEC is suspended under Section 15(d) thereunder.

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock from time to time through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act, and may be effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. The manner, timing and amount of any stock repurchases will be determined by the Company's management in its discretion based on its evaluation of various factors, including the trading price of the Company's common stock, market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation, impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on local, national and global economic conditions in general and on our industry and business in particular, and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC