Remind launches new human translation to increase meaningful engagement with multilingual families

The new partnership with Alboum Translation Services is the latest enhancement to the Remind platform's translation capabilities, which include automatic two-way translation into families' preferred languages.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the communication platform that reaches students and families where they are, today announced a partnership with Alboum Translation Services to make high-quality human translation services available as an option for schools and districts using the platform.

The partnership with Alboum, which specializes in translation for K-12 education, represents Remind's most recent investment in enhanced translation to help schools and districts engage meaningfully with multilingual families.

Along with providing automatic two-way translation for over 100 languages so families can communicate seamlessly in their home languages, including via text and smartphone app, the Remind platform allows messages to be edited if schools and districts have translators or native speakers on staff. For organizations without this support, the partnership with Alboum now allows them to augment their resources with human translation well-versed in the educational context.

"With 5 million English learners in US schools, it's crucial to make sure that schools and districts have the tools they need to reach and engage with multilingual families," said Quenton Cook, CEO of Remind. "Remind took a huge step forward last year by introducing automatic translation into families' preferred languages, but we recognize that human translation is especially helpful for languages that don't use Latin script. The partnership between Remind and Alboum demonstrates our continued commitment to providing educators with equitable, meaningful ways to engage with families."

Alboum translation services are available for a discounted Remind partnership rate for schools and districts with Remind Hub. To learn more about Remind Hub for school and district engagement, visit www.remind.com/hub .

