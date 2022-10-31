Vanity Planet Announces New Ownership

The Beauty Tech Brand Has Been Acquired by ONWRD LLC

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanity Planet ™, the leader in beauty tech, is excited to announce that it has been acquired by a new ownership group, ONWRD. The new ownership appoints Toni Battaglia as co-founder and Managing Director of Brand.

Toni's extensive experience in product development has elevated the devices offered by Vanity Planet, creating hero products that become instant sell-outs.

Battaglia has been driving innovation for the past 5 years, as her main goal was to heavily invest in manufacturing at-home skincare devices. This decision has helped to propel the brand to become critically acclaimed leaders in the beauty industry.

"We saw an opportunity in the market and wanted to be the first to lead and drive innovation for at-home beauty tech tools."

Vanity Planet has a wide variety of skincare devices. One of their core values is to develop premium devices at an accessible price point. All of Vanity Planet's products are sub $100 and do not sacrifice sophistication and luxury. Vanity Planet has devices ranging from Facial Cleansing Brushes to Steamers to advanced FDA cleared LED Anti-Aging Glasses and Eye Patches.

With the involvement of the new ownership ONWRD, Battaglia is confident in the future of the brand and for the opportunity to continue to lead innovation in the category. This fresh start for Vanity Planet will allow them to invest in growth and drive the brand Onward.

About Vanity Planet:

Vanity Planet is a Southern California-based beauty-tech company specializing in high-performing, skin-inclusive self-care essentials at one of the most competitive values on the market. We rely on the power of technology to create bespoke beauty that addresses multiple skin care needs in an effort to be inclusive while offering the highest level of consumer personalization. Serving as a cutting-edge destination for attainable whole-body wellness, VP offers top-rated tech from results-driven skin care devices for the face and body; to smart fitness essentials and high-tech oral health. Vanity Planet is your go-to source for quality products designed for the vanity and beyond.

