Ambetter of Illinois has 2023 Coverage Available in 14 Counties Across Illinois

The marketplace insurance plans offer affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Illinois runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. In 2023, Ambetter of Illinois (Ambetter), underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, will be available in 14 counties, including metro areas such as Chicago, Rock Island, and East St. Louis, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Kevin Counihan, President of Ambetter Health on behalf of Ambetter of Illinois. "With Ambetter of Illinois, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

Ambetter of Illinois offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

My Health Pays ® Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® rewards program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can Members have access to the My Health Pays® rewards program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Walgreens Discounts

Ambetter and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Illinois . In 2023, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to, allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, and vitamins and supplements.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Ambetter of Illinois has been serving Illinoisans since 2016. Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter will be offered in 2023:

Cook

DuPage

Grundy

Henry

Kane

Kankakee

Kendall

Lake

Madison

Mercer

Monroe

Rock Island

St. Clair

Will

Illinois residents interested in learning more about Ambetter or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofIllinois.com.

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Illinois is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit www.ambetterofillinois.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Ambetter of Illinois