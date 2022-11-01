Inspire Agency CEO Joins SCBIO Board of Directors

Juliette Bogus brings two-plus decades of healthcare, life sciences and medtech marketing and communications experience to South Carolina's life sciences association

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Agency announced today that its President and CEO, Juliette Bogus, has joined the SCBIO Board of Directors, bringing her two-plus decades of healthcare, life sciences and medtech experience to South Carolina's non-profit life sciences and economic development organization.

Inspire Agency is a virtual branding and content agency providing inspiring brand development, content marketing, media relations and corporate communications. (PRNewswire)

"Life sciences has always inspired and amazed me, and I'm thrilled that I can support SCBIO's mission to champion people, organizations and breakthroughs that save lives, benefit the environment and improve quality of life for all," Bogus said. "I look forward to bringing strategic communications and marketing insights to the board, helping to amplify SCBIO's voice, while supporting the life sciences and medtech ecosystem here in South Carolina and throughout the southeast."

Among the companies and organizations Bogus has served throughout her 23-year career are the Maryland affiliate of Bio, Maryland Life Sciences (MDLS), the Association of University Research Parks (AURP), Catalent, MaxCyte, Medimmune/AstraZeneca, US Pharmacopeia (USP) and Strados Labs, to name a few. Bogus has also worked with top schools of medicine including, University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), as well as hospital affiliates of the Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland health systems.

"We're excited to welcome Juliette to the SCBIO Board," said SCBIO President and CEO James Chappell. "She exudes a passion for not only what we're trying to accomplish here in the State of South Carolina, but for the members we serve. Our team is confident that Juliette's breadth and depth of experience in working with countless life science and medtech companies, as well as another state affiliate of BIO, will help propel SCBIO's vision forward."

Before starting her own agency, Bogus held positions at several full-service national agencies in both D.C. and Baltimore. In 2013, Bogus founded Inspire Agency, a full-service branding and content agency that provides brand development, content marketing, media relations and corporate communications. The Agency specializes in the life sciences, medtech and mental health. Both start-ups and established companies turn to Bogus and her agency to create eye-catching brands, develop strategic marketing plans, pitch and generate media attention for their therapeutic or product advancements, enhance investor pitch decks, and provide content and social media strategies that will drive awareness and interest.

About Inspire Agency

Inspire Agency (Inspire) is a branding and content marketing agency helping brands find their voice. Our purpose is to inspire the world through mission-driven content that attracts and retains target audiences—whether that is new customers, VC's, employees and/or talent. We work across a variety of industries and specialize in life sciences and medtech. Inspire Agency's services include brand development, content strategy, media relations and corporate communications. For more information: inspire-agency.com

Media Contact:

Nisha Patel

Inspire Agency

npatel@inspire-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspire Agency