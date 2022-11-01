WAT Medical Entrusted By Geely Auto To Develop Neuromodulation Technologies To Improve Travel Experiences

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the foreseeable increase in outdoor travelling in the near future, as well as the ever-expanding prospects of self-driving vehicles that have been reported to increase the incidence of nausea and vomiting, motion sickness is becoming a continuously growing concern for millions of people worldwide. EmeTerm is an FDA cleared device developed as a safe alternative therapy for motion sickness that does not involve introducing pharmaceuticals into the body, avoiding any unwanted side effects and unpredictable drug interactions.

Nowadays, the car is no longer a simple mode of transport, but also a "Good Partner" in our life. With over 12 years of experience and intellectual property in the field of targeted neuromodulation, WAT Medical is developing automotive-grade neuromodulation products for Geely Group.

The project will use medicine, engineering, materials science, and computer technology across multiple disciplines to provide solutions to prevent fatigue driving and motion sickness caused by blue light at a specific wavelength (470nm) and PC6 electrical stimulation to elevate the travel experience according to automotive industry standards.

WAT Medical develops innovative home medical devices through targeted neuromodulation technology and with more than 70 patents around the world, it has advanced R&D and design centers in North America. WAT Medical's anti-motion sickness wristbands and migraine treatment devices are sold in more than 30 countries, and have entered insurance reimbursements in the US and Denmark. Co-founder Peter Ji won the 2021 Innovation Award from the University of California, Berkeley.

Geely Holding Group is committed to becoming a globally competitive and influential smart electric mobility and energy service technology company. Geely is among the top ten global auto brands ranked by portfolio value and aims to create a travel experience that exceeds user expectations with high-quality and technologically advanced products.

