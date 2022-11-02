Alaska Airlines teams up with Lyft for new partnership to earn miles wherever you go

Mileage Plan members can earn 1 mile for every $1 spent on all Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada, plus this holiday season they can earn 2 miles for every $1 spent on Lyft rides – anytime, everywhere; guests can redeem miles for flights

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your travels this holiday season just got more rewarding. Alaska Airlines has hitched a new partnership with Lyft – one of the largest transportation networks in the U.S. and Canada – and we're eager for our guests to come along for the ride.

Alaska Airlines and Lyft announce a new partnership. Guests can earn Mileage Plan miles with every Lyft ride when they link accounts at AlaskaLyft.com. (PRNewswire)

Starting today, our Mileage Plan members can earn miles for their everyday Lyft rides – such as trips to and from the airport, heading out to a concert or across town for a holiday party. The sky's the limit. All it takes is a simple step of linking your Mileage Plan and Lyft accounts. And we're adding a festive bonus. Between now and Dec. 31, 2022, our members will earn double miles: two miles for every dollar* spent on rides everywhere Lyft operates in the U.S. and Canada.

"We always want our guests to have a terrific travel experience, even when they're not flying with us. Our new partnership with Lyft makes sure our flyers are also cared for on the ground as they go places," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. "Alaska and Lyft are both respected brands by millions of customers who turn to us for access to their preferred modes of transportation."

It's easy to start earning miles with Lyft right away:

The first thing to do is link your Mileage Plan and Lyft accounts at AlaskaLyft.com . Signing up is free.

Once your accounts are linked, you're ready to earn miles.

You'll earn one mile for every dollar* spent on all Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada with no limit on the amount of miles you can earn.

Make sure Alaska Mileage Plan is selected as your preferred travel partner in the Rewards section in the Lyft app. For additional details, visit AlaskaLyft.com

All Lyft rides are eligible for earning miles, which includes Lyft Standard, Wait & Save, Priority Pickup, Shared, Shared Saver, Preferred, Lyft XL, Lux, Lux Black and Lux Black XL rides*.

"We are thrilled to provide our riders with more benefits and opportunities to enjoy a best-in-class travel experience. At Lyft, we're committed to hospitality and to giving our users the chance to unlock the best value for all their transportation needs – a key purpose embedded in this partnership. The Alaska team's dedication to customer loyalty and creating a culture of belonging aligns seamlessly with many of the values that we maintain at Lyft," said Zach Greenberger, Vice President of Strategic Business Development and Supply Chain at Lyft.

There's also a way to earn even more miles. Mileage Plan members with the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card earn an additional mile for every dollar spent when they use it for payment when riding with Lyft. It's just another way using the credit card for everyday purchases can earn miles redeemable for memorable experiences down the road.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe. Elite status on Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld right away and all the benefits that come with it.

*Lyft ride prices/payments that are eligible to earn miles include base fare rideshare charges but exclude taxes, fees, tolls and tips. Bike and scooter rides are not eligible for earning miles. Riders earn rewards with only one travel partner at a time with Lyft. See full offer terms for more details. There are also full terms on the bonus miles being offered between now through Dec. 31, 2022.

The credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature® are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals, transit and vehicle services all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

