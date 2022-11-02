DSW and Cobblers Direct Launch Shoe Repair Services Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobblers Direct, the online spin-off of the world's largest and most trusted shoe, boot, belt, and handbag repair company, is pleased to partner with DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to offer high quality shoe repair services in all 500+ stores across the country.

Shoe repair is a rapidly growing need, and with few local cobblers left to meet the demand, the new partnership with Cobblers Direct gives DSW customers instant, nationwide access to expert shoe repair. And with mastery earned from over a century of careful craftsmanship, the artisans at Cobblers Direct deliver customers a world-class repair experience.

"DSW is hyper-focused on delighting our customers, offering diverse brands and delivering products with speed, and we coordinate with the best partners to make our business succeed," said DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse President Doug Howe. "We want customers to enjoy and get the most out of their purchases, so if they ever need a product repair, DSW's partnership with Cobblers Direct ensures convenient access to highly experienced and skilled repair services."

The new shoe repair program allows customers to simply scan a QR code at their local DSW store, place an order on a smart device, and then hand their items to a DSW associate at the counter. Cobblers Direct works closely with the customer to understand their repair needs, completes the repairs, and when finished, the customer simply returns to the same DSW store for pick-up.

"We believe that repairing shoes, boots, and bags – and not throwing them away – will lead to a healthier planet and happier humanity", says Stephen Kelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Cobblers Direct. "Together with DSW, shoe lovers all over the country now have easy access to expert repair services so they can enjoy their beloved items once again."

