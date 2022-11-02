Oracle Selects Global HR Research to Optimize its Human Capital Management Solution

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HCM leader Oracle has selected Global HR Research (GHRR) a technically advanced leader in employment screening services, drug testing, and verifications to optimize its human capital management (HCM) solution and help human resource professionals boost job placement productivity. Oracle's clients now have the power of GHRR's advanced proprietary employment screening solution. Better together, GHRR's integration with Oracle creates a perfect end-to-end and seamless solution that provides flexibility, robust technology, and streamlined workflows for recruiters and candidates.

Oracle HR end users will now have the visibility into their entire candidate employment screening process

"Similar to our other branded HCM partners, Oracle recognized the customer value of GHRR's proprietary and advanced screening platform to meet the high expectations of their enterprise customers who need to work within a single integrated platform," said Brandon Phillips, GHRR founder and chief revenue officer. "Our combined cloud-based solution provides customers seeking more technical efficiencies a better alternative – while also providing human resource professionals a highly sought-after competitive advantage in an ever-changing market that requires faster decision-making and execution."

Oracle HR end users will now have the visibility into their entire candidate employment screening process, from the moment the search order is requested, through the candidate's progress and completion of the screening process. This integrated solution will accelerate the time-to-hire process providing organizations with a critical competitive advantage. The highly configurable platform, with built-in compliance, allows HR professionals to quickly adjust processes and automatically make updates needed to remain compliant.

About GHRR

Better by every measure.

Global HR Research (GHRR.com) has earned the trust of Fortune's Top 50, Forbes's Largest Private Companies, and Inc's Top 5000 companies across the U.S. by leveraging its proprietary employment screening platform, Clairiti, and a team of expert consultants. That trust has been consistently recognized and awarded for over a decade by the industry's most influential associations and news publications, including HRO Today magazine's "Bakers Dozen" list of top national background screening providers and Workforce magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers for the past nine years. And GHRR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), as recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) and by SHRM as an accredited educational resource. Its advanced proprietary platform gives its customers a set of employment screening, compliance and risk management solutions, and a comprehensive set of tools that help them make better hiring decisions faster. These distinctions have consistently made GHRR a better alternative for its customers. In short, GHRR provides better data intelligence, better technology, and better teams.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), visit www.oracle.com.

