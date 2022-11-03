Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Launch Newest Chapter of DC Hybrid Physical and Digital NFT Trading Cards by Hro

Available now, fans can purchase hybrid NFT trading cards, which include limited-edition designs featuring art from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC's newest release, the epic action adventure "Black Adam"

TURNHOUT, Belgium, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cartamundi Group, the worldwide leader in playing cards, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced the newest chapter of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro.

This epic return allows fans to collect all-new designs showcasing iconic art from DC's comic book history, including fan-favorite characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and so many more. Chapter 2 spans the past and present of the DC Multiverse in addition to commemorating the recent release of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC's "Black Adam" with limited-edition cards featuring art inspired by the blockbuster new film.

"We're thrilled to team up again with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to give fans official DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards," said Stefaan Merckx, CEO of Cartamundi. "The response we've seen from fans has been remarkable, and we're excited to continue our partnership to give everyone a thrilling expansion of our hybrid lineup."

How to Unlock the DC Multiverse

Hro gives fans the opportunity to own a physical trading card with an NFT component, bringing blockchain technology together with a physical in-store presence. Using NFTs minted on Immutable X, an Ethereum-based carbon-neutral Layer2 blockchain that provides Proof of Authenticity and Ownership, DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro originally launched via their Chapter 1 hybrid release in March 2022, followed by an additional hybrid Events Collection in July 2022 and special digital-exclusive drops occurring in the Hro app approximately every 4-6 weeks ever since.

Each DC Hybrid Trading Card by Hro features unforgettable DC characters and is equipped with a unique QR code that connects the physical card to its digital "twin" on the Hro platform. Once connected, the Hro app gives buyers access to a 24/7 marketplace to buy, sell, and trade their way to a complete collection. The app provides a 360° fan engagement platform and community where users can build their card rosters, compete in leaderboard challenges, and unlock the chance to earn money-can't-buy rewards.

Where to Find the Collection

Fans can purchase the newest collection of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro in-store and online at various retailers starting today, including Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Amazon (U.S., India, and Brazil), Zavvi, and shop.hro.gg. Additionally, in the UK, fans can purchase the cards from Zavvi, Game, and WHSmith; in Brazil, fans can find the Hro cards on the Copag Store (copagloja.com.br) and Epic (epicgame.com.br).

The trading cards will be available in five different packs: a 7-card Flowpack, a Premium 2-Pack, a Premium 4-Pack, a Starter 8-Pack, and a 24-Pack Cards Display Unit (CDU), giving fans a variety of different quantities to choose from (ranging from 7 cards all the way up to 168 cards per SKU).

For more information on Hro and the DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro, please visit hro.gg.

About Cartamundi

Cartamundi is the worldwide leader in "play" solutions. Our team of over 3,000 employees is united in delivering our common purpose of "sharing the magic of playing together." The opportunity to "play" gives us all the ability to connect, de-stress and learn something new. We are promoting "play" through our extensive global portfolio of (playing) card brands, while continuing to invest in manufacturing and innovation to bring new ideas to life. These contributions ensure we are the trusted partner of leading toy companies around the world.

Our global brand portfolio includes a suite of heritage brands which go back as far as 1848, including global brands like Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, Shuffle® and many locally loved brands. These brands combine craftsmanship with innovation as the basis for their continued relevance and positive contribution to the local communities that love and use these brands. We are a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and have a global sales office network and 13 manufacturing facilities.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC:

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com .

About Black Adam:

New Line Cinema Presents a Seven Bucks/Flynn Picture Co. Production, A Jaume Collet-Serra Film, "Black Adam," smashed into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022, and in North America on October 21, 2022. It is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

