Jeanne Manzi, MHA Long-Term Care Clinical Services Director, Assumes ASCP President Position

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the alternate site health care provider marketplace, is pleased to announce that today, Jeanne Manzi, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP, Director of Long Term Care (LTC) Clinical Services, assumes the role of President of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP). Dr. Manzi will serve as President of ASCP for a one-year term.

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) (PRNewsFoto/Managed Health Care Associates) (PRNewswire)

ASCP is a membership association that represents pharmacists, health care professionals, and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults, with a mission to promote healthy aging by empowering pharmacists with education, resources, and innovative opportunities.

"ASCP is thrilled to have Dr. Manzi's leadership and passion," said ASCP's chief executive Chad Worz, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP. "Her leadership plan focuses on mentoring and building relationships, which is critical for all in business and practice as we seize the opportunities ahead of our industry."

Dr. Manzi serves as the Director of LTC Clinical Services at MHA, delivering comprehensive clinical information, tools and resources for MHA's LTC pharmacy members and business partners. She has extensive experience in consultant pharmacy and servicing long-term care facilities from both a dispensing and consulting perspective, in addition to research and publishing on senior care topics. As a licensed New York state pharmacist, a Board-Certified Geriatric Pharmacist, fellow and previous member of the Board of Directors of ASCP, Dr. Manzi has devoted her career to improving medication outcomes for the aging population and is excited to continue doing so as ASCP President.

"COVID showcased the importance of the role pharmacists play in delivering critical services to vulnerable populations—and to all patients" said Dr. Manzi. "I hope that by working with ASCP, a central organization in the senior care pharmacy field, we can keep that momentum going."

David Holladay, CEO, MHA, shared, "We are proud that Dr. Manzi has been chosen by her peers as President of ASCP, not least during this time of decisive transformation in LTC pharmacy. MHA is committed to leadership in all aspects of the post-acute care market, and the ASCP mission clearly demonstrates common ground with our mission of helping our aging populations age with grace."

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth, and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

For More Information Contact:

Elisabeth Overend

VP of Marketing

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.

800-642-3020 X9374

eoverend@mhainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.