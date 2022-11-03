Large business customers desire energy reliability, trustworthiness, and effective emergency communications

WEC Energy Group, Clark Public Utilities, and Snohomish County PUD take top spots in Business Customer Satisfaction Study

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022 E Source is pleased to announce the results of the E Source 2022 Business Customer Satisfaction Study. The company surveyed large business customers to discover the utility attributes they value most as well as where their utility ranks on those attributes. The survey uses a 10-point scale, where 1 is the lowest score and 10 is the highest. Among nine attributes, large business customers selected three as most important for a utility to possess:

Energy reliability

Trustworthiness

Effective emergency communications

E Source Market Research conducts the annual Business Customer Satisfaction Study to provide utilities and account representatives with direct feedback from large business customers. The survey produces an understanding of the overall satisfaction levels and identifies where improvement is essential. Over 700 large business customers participated in the 14th edition of the study, which revealed the top-ranked utilities in 2022.

Of the participating utilities, WEC Energy Group earned the top spot, receiving a score of 9.32 out of 10 for overall customer satisfaction and perceived value. WEC Energy Group also scored high in being trustworthy, providing reliable energy, and being easy to do business with. In addition, the utility's account reps earned the highest score for resolving customer issues on first contact.

"I'm proud of this team of highly qualified individuals who are all focused on providing top-notch service and customer satisfaction," says Greg Smedema, key accounts manager for We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group.

Clark Public Utilities earned second place in the large business study. The utility scored high in trustworthiness, being easy to do business with, and energy reliability Clark Public Utilities earned an average score of 9.28 out of 10 for overall satisfaction and perceived value.

"Our large customers play an outsized role in our local economy, and we strive to provide them with the best service possible," says Debbie DePetris, manager of energy services at Clark Public Utilities. "So it's both gratifying and humbling to know they're satisfied with our performance. But we look forward to using this year's survey results to deliver even better customer service."

In third place, Snohomish County PUD scored high in trustworthiness, being easy to do business with, and energy reliability. Large business customers gave the utility an overall satisfaction and perceived value score of 9.11 out of 10.

"We are pleased that our efforts to provide our large business customers with excellent customer service and reliable and affordable power has been recognized in E Source's latest benchmark survey," says Pam Baley, assistant general manager for customer and energy services at Snohomish County PUD. "Our Key Accounts group is a key connection to our large business customers, and their work is critical to our mission and values. We appreciate the E Source survey and the valuable feedback we receive from it."

"We'd like to congratulate the top utilities in the large business study for their continued focus on providing reliable energy, while maintaining customer trust and being easy to do business with," says Daniel Doutre, lead analyst, E Source Market Research. "The fact that these utilities have been able to maintain or improve their customer relationships over the past few years is impressive and noteworthy."

Members of the E Source Account Management Service will be able to access the complete study results, which will be available soon. Utility participants that aren't members of this service may purchase aggregate results separately. Contact E Source to learn more.

