Nexcess & Recapture Announce Masterclass on Recovering Lost Ecommerce Revenue from Abandoned Carts

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium provider of managed hosting and cloud solutions optimized for managed WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, announced today an exclusive online masterclass with Recapture (recapture.io), a leading provider of email automation solutions specifically tailored for revenue recovery from abandoned online shopping carts.

(PRNewsfoto/Nexcess LLC) (PRNewswire)

Webinar will provide foolproof, last-minute guidance ahead of Black Friday/Cyber Monday for online store owners.

This masterclass will be Wednesday, November 9th at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, free of charge.

Abandoned cart expert Dave Rodenbaugh, founder of Recapture, will lead online store owners through battle-tested strategies for preparing Black Friday/Cyber Monday abandoned cart campaigns.

Dave Rodenbaugh is the founder of Recapture.io, an abandoned cart and SMS/email marketing service for WooCommerce, Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Easy Digital Downloads, Restrict Content Pro, and more. This experience gives Rodenbaugh access to best practices gleaned from a wide spectrum of online ecommerce, membership, and SaaS businesses.

In this presentation, Rodenbaugh will share the top mistakes that online stores make every season. He'll show the three things stores need to know in order to get the most out of their abandoned cart recovery campaigns during the busy holiday shopping season.

Rodenbaugh will provide attendees with a special guide — complete with customizable content templates — to get started as quickly as possible using the techniques they'll learn in this masterclass.

The partnership brings together Nexcess' highly performant managed hosting solutions with the specialized ability of Recapture to help store owners increase revenue.

"Recapture's #1 mission is to make store owners more successful and this time of year is beyond critical. We see so much value left on the table and we know how to fix it in abandoned cart recovery," says Dave Rodenbaugh, "I'm excited to make a difference and find areas to improve that will have a massive impact on their business."

Founded in 2015, Recapture has processed over $2 billion in gross merchant volume (GMV) and recovered over $218,000,000 for stores worldwide.

Nexcess was founded in 2000 with the goal of building fast hosting for the most powerful ecommerce and content applications. They grew into a global hosting platform known for deep ecommerce hosting expertise and a passion for helping their customers. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, they collectively manage 10 global data centers, have more than 500,000+ sites under management, and serve over 170,000 paying and 2.5 million freemium software customers spanning 150 countries.

"We're thrilled to partner with high-quality solutions like Recapture to deliver tangible results for our store owners," says Ken Wallace, product innovation manager at Nexcess. "We continuously push to be more than just a host for our SMBs and Creators who trust their mission-critical stores with us. When the WooCommerce and Magento stores we host win, we win."

Store owners can register for the masterclass here .

To learn more about Recapture, visit recapture.io . For more information about Nexcess, visit nexcess.net .

About Nexcess

Nexcess is the best place to build your business online. Optimized for your hosting and solution needs, we provide a managed hosting infrastructure, curated tools, and a team of experts that make it easy to build, manage, and grow your business online. Serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 22 years, we provide a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we collectively manage 10 global data centers, have more than 500,000+ sites under management, serve over 170,000 paying and 2.5 million freemium software customers spanning 150 countries, and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized as an industry leader and among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

Media Contact

Andy Bissonette

Director of Marketing, Nexcess

andy.bissonette@nexcess.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexcess