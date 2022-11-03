Optiv Helps Safeguard Critical Industries with Cyber Advisory and Protection Offerings

Earns Recognition in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Operational Technology Security

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global conflicts and national infrastructure needs are bringing operational technology (OT) to the forefront of the security market. Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is extending its end-to-end capabilities to serve clients' essential assets with heavy investment in people, process and technology for its OT cyber program.

Global conflicts and national infrastructure needs are bringing operational technology (OT) to the forefront of the security market. Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is extending its end-to-end capabilities to serve clients’ essential assets with heavy investment in people, process and technology for its OT cyber program. (PRNewswire)

Critical industries, such as pharmaceuticals, heavy manufacturing, energy and food and beverage production, are facing the same rapidly changing and intensifying threat landscape as today's enterprises and governments. Optiv's holistic security program guides clients toward cyber maturity via more modern, integrated IT/OT systems. In addition, the offering goes beyond traditional OT security to uncover previously unknown areas of risk and define tactical opportunities to improve the security posture of a client's OT environment.

Access the Gartner® Market Guide for OT Security here.

"Our objectives are to keep operations online, reduce costs and downtime, and maintain the overall cyber resilience of our clients' OT environments. We're able to leverage our extensive combined industrial control system (ICS) expertise to identify and quantify cyber risk so the transition to more modern, outcome-driven security is smoother than not," said Sean Tufts, IoT/OT security leader, Optiv.

Historically, industrial facilities have relied on dated ICS technologies coupled with siloed, operations-centric network security. According to Gartner, security and risk management leaders responsible for OT systems security should "anchor security efforts to operational resilience in the face of mounting risks by adopting an integrated security strategy beyond legacy OT."1

Introducing traditional IT technologies to OT environments can improve data utilization. However, new devices and data sources open up antiquated OT networks to a whole slew of vulnerabilities they aren't equipped to detect. It's vital for security to be involved in the optimization and convergence of IT and OT, because Gartner also predicts "by 2025, attackers will have weaponized OT environments to successfully harm or kill humans." 2 Optiv helps clients prepare for and cover that expanding threat surface with physical walkthroughs, risk assessments, asset discovery, threat modeling and strategic roadmapping.

In addition, Optiv's OT cyber program offers technical network validation and network architectural services made possible by strategic, collaborative relationships with major players in OT cybersecurity products.

Learn more about Optiv's OT Security Services with these resources:

Learn more about Optiv at https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

Follow Optiv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Operational Technology Security," By Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Barika Pace, Ruggero Contu, Published August 2, 2022.

2 Gartner, Gartner Predicts By 2025 Cyber Attackers Will Have Weaponized Operational Technology Environments to Successfully Harm or Kill Humans, Published July 17, 2021. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-07-21-gartner-predicts-by-2025-cyber-attackers-will-have-we

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.™

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

Gartner also predicts “by 2025, attackers will have weaponized OT environments to successfully harm or kill humans.” (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.