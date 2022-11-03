Smokeball Announces New Integration Partnership with Smith.ai

A legal technology partnership helping law firms deliver superior, highly efficient client service

CHICAGO and LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the industry-leading legal case management software platform, announced a new partnership with Smith.ai, a leader in 24/7 customer engagement services, that helps law firms respond faster to prospects, clients, court staff and other callers.

Smokeball legal practice management software (PRNewswire)

Smokeball, the industry-leading legal case management software platform, announced a new partnership with Smith.ai.

With this integration, the two technology companies ensure law firms never miss another call, no matter the time of day. Calls handled by Smith.ai are automatically logged in Smokeball's legal practice management system. Then, Smokeball clients can quickly identify and assign next steps, whether it's nurturing a lead, responding to a client or following up with courts. All communications handled through Smokeball are captured by our automatic time and activity tracking software, so your billable time is accurately reflected.

"At Smokeball, we're passionate about using technology to give legal professionals more time to focus on their prospects and clients," says Mary Ellen Kelleher, Smokeball VP of product. "This new partnership with Smith.ai allows our clients to do just that. With a complete log of their calls, right in Smokeball, our law firm clients have all the details they need to keep a case moving."

Learn more about how the Smokeball + Smith.ai integration can help your law firm grow more efficient and effective. Visit https://smokeball.com and https://smith.ai.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry's leading cloud-based legal practice management software, Smokeball empowers you to run your firm-specific to your area of law. Our platform gives you all the insights and tools you need to work smarter, not harder: automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows for your specific practice area, a library of over 20,000 standard legal forms and documents, and actionable reports. Learn how to run your best firm at smokeball.com.

About Smith.ai

Smith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for businesses, many of which are law firms and other service-based operations. Our live, North America-based receptionists answer calls, texts, and website chats, qualify leads, intake new clients, book appointments, and accept payments, for improved responsiveness, happier clients, and better marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai.

Smokeball media contact

Rebecca Spiegel

Director of Content & Social

Smith.ai media contact

Maddy Martin

VP of Marketing

(650) 727-5598

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smokeball