AQX joins 40 WONDERS as WONDER 2 and acquired WEMIX for node staking

A global crypto exchange AQX joins 40 WONDERS

Acquired 2 million WEMIX for node staking

A key player in guaranteeing the integrity and security of WEMIX3.0 mainnet

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global crypto exchange, AQX, by Asia's biggest quantitative trader, Presto Labs, joined WEMIX3.0 as WONDER 2.

Presto Labs, a Singapore-based trading firm founded in 2014, is composed of world-class engineers and researchers that build automated trading systems fueled by data-driven quantitative analysis for stable and sustainable returns.

Based on technical and business cooperation, AQX will play a key role in guaranteeing integrity and security of WEMIX3.0 mainnet as a NCP.

As AQX joins as a node partner and WEMIX3.0 validator, it invested in WEMIX by acquiring 2 million WEMIX for node staking.

Wemade will continue to communicate and discuss with various blockchain partners that wish to contribute to the rapid growth of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem.

