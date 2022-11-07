BLOOMINGDALE'S RELEASES EXCLUSIVE BOOK IN HONOR OF 150TH ANNIVERSARY

The limited-edition 150th anniversary book from Bloomingdale's offers a decade-by-decade look back at the legendary store

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced the release of its book honoring its 150th anniversary and the mark the iconic retailer has had on fashion and culture. The book, hitting shelves on November 17, is an exploration of the Bloomingdale's brand and how the icon of 59th Street captured the spirit of New York, with a decade-by-decade look back at the legendary store and the birth of American style.

This exclusive book explores the Bloomingdale's brand in relation to American fashion and pop culture over the last century and a half, illustrating how the retailer has been a leading institution in retail, designer partnerships, advertising and marketing initiatives, and philanthropic programs.

Opening with a forward crafted by Harper's Bazaar Editor-in-Chief, Samira Nasr, the book highlights how Bloomingdale's has evolved from hoop skirts and hats to a landmark for fashion, innovation, and community. The 250 pages of imagery showcase the progression of American fashion through the lens of the Bloomingdale's brand including interviews and quotes from over 100 distinguished designers and notable Bloomingdale's alumni, as well as groundbreaking fashion from the retailer that transformed the industry.

"We are so proud to see this labor of love come to life," stated Bloomingdale's Chief Marketing Officer Frank Berman. "The 150th Anniversary Book is an archival journey through images and first-hand accounts from some of the individuals that played such an incredible role in our history. While we celebrate our past, the future has never been brighter, and we are so thrilled to commemorate this tremendous milestone in such a way that will live on for years to come."

Bloomingdale's collaborated with Melcher Media to create the limited-edition Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary book. For those looking to own a piece of history, the book will be available in "Standard" and "Deluxe" editions for purchase at Bloomingdale's stores and online at www.bloomingdales.com . The Deluxe edition of the book includes a luxe slipcase stamped with a gold illustration of the 59th Street flagship store. The Standard edition will retail for $75, and the Deluxe edition will retail for $125.

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores, and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

