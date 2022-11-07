CompTIA and Out in Tech partner to increase career opportunities for LGBTQ+ tech talent

Leading industry association joins Qorporate, Out in Tech's corporate council

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today it is collaborating with Out in Tech, the world's largest community of LGBTQ+ tech professionals that seeks greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

"Creating a culture where all can do their best work is an essential element in our organizational DNA."

CompTIA joins more than three dozen companies as members of Qorporate, a membership program for companies committed to improving opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and other underrepresented groups in tech.

"Creating a culture where all can do their best work is an essential element in our organizational DNA," said Charles Eaton, CompTIA chief of staff. "We are proud to support Out in Tech and look forward to doing great things together."

"When it comes to diversity in tech, 40 minds are better than one," said Andrew Lowenthal, executive director of Out in Tech. "By weaving together the collective experiences of our founding members, we will shine a light on what's working, push the envelope with new ideas, and create more equitable and inclusive workplaces for all underrepresented groups. We're thrilled to have CompTIA as our newest member."

Recruiting and retaining women, people of color and LGBTQ+ people – especially tech talent – is one of the biggest human resources challenges facing companies today. While most large tech companies have established diversity and inclusion programs, technology startups often lack the scale at which diversity initiatives are a priority or to form employee resource groups.

CompTIA and Out in Tech will collaborate on expanding a peer network for sharing best practices, exploring emerging topics in workplace belonging and peer consulting on related initiatives.

According to a 2017 study by the Kapor Center for Social Impact, LGBTQ employees were most likely to be bullied and experience public humiliation or embarrassment, both at significantly higher rates than non-LGBTQ employees. Qorporate brings together LGBTQ+ employee group leaders, talent acquisition professionals and other HR leaders from across the US and UK to help all companies, regardless of size, recruit and retain employees from underrepresented groups, and take an intersectional approach to creating a culture of belonging.

Qorporate member companies receive early invitations to major Out in Tech events and conferences, a private virtual community for council delegates, and priority access to speaking opportunities and partnerships around the world. In addition, a job board connects LGBTQ+ candidates with job listings from Qorporate member companies that are actively seeking to build a stronger pipeline of diversity for the future.

Founded in 2013, Out in Tech now has more than 40,000 members in 17 cities globally, including Austin, Bengaluru, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, and more. Out in Tech volunteers have collectively devoted over 10,000 hours to help groups fighting for LGBTQ+ equality worldwide and to mentor LGBTQ+ identifying youth. For more information about Out in Tech and joining Qorporate, visit outintech.com/qorporate.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

About Out in Tech

Out in Tech is the world's largest non-profit community of LGBTQ+ tech professionals. We unite our 40,000 members by creating opportunities to advance their careers, grow their networks, and leverage tech for social change. We envision a tech industry where LGBTQ+ people are empowered, well-represented, and have full agency from intern to CEO. We believe this will lead to equitable and inclusive workplaces, innovative new ideas, and a more just future. For more information, visit outintech.com.

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

+1 630-678-8468

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA