INDIAN GAMING ASSOCIATION TO CONVENE LARGEST GATHERING OF TRIBAL LEADERS AND GAMING EXPERTS IN THE COUNTRY

Annual Indian Gaming Association Golf Tournament Kicking Off 2022 Mid-Year Conference with special guest John Daly on November 14 at 9am at the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

Sponsors include San Manuel Casino, PlayForTickets.com, University of Phoenix, Ainsworth, and Gaming Labs International

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Gaming Association , an intertribal national coalition of 254 federally recognized Tribal Nations dedicated to preserving tribal sovereignty and gaming, will be hosting the 2022 Mid-Year Conference in Arizona at the We-Po-Ka Casino from November 14 through 16. The conference will feature panel and roundtable discussions and a golf tournament to kick off one of the largest gatherings of Tribal leaders and gaming experts in the country.

Indian Gaming Association (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to regroup at the Mid-Year Conference quickly after the election to ensure we are well positioned to protect tribal sovereignty with the forthcoming new Congress, local and state elected officials," said Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. "This gathering will give us an opportunity to discuss the outcomes in California's ballot measure on online sports betting, the first year of sports betting in Arizona, and current federal politics and policies impacting Indian Country."

To kickoff the event, IGA will be hosting a golf tournament with celebrity guest John Daly on Monday, November 14 at 9 am. A limited number of Foursomes are still available and can be purchased here.

Panel highlights include:

Remembering The Fort McDowell Casino Raid

The Federal agents arrived at the Fort McDowell Casino before sunrise with their guns and Mayflower moving vans. Before they could haul away the casino's slot machines, they were surrounded by the concerned tribal citizens of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. The rest of the story is history - the tribe that fought the feds and won. Join us as we look back at this monumental event in tribal gaming history with the people who were there.

Arizona Sports Betting: One Year Later

It's been a year since the launch of sports betting in Arizona . With almost 20 licenses spread among commercial gaming and tribal gaming enterprises, it brought a new era of competition. The big question everyone is asking is how are the tribes doing in Arizona ? In this session, we'll take a closer look at this question. We dig into the politics, policies and business of sports betting/online gaming in Arizona .

What's next for sports betting in California ?

A deep dive into the outcomes of California propositions 26 & 27 and what's next for sports betting in California from the tribal and industry stakeholders.

For more information on the Mid-Year Conference or to receive a media credential to attend, please contact: IndianGamingAssociationPR@SunshineSachs.com .

You can find more information on registering for the golf tournament here .

For more information on registering for the tradeshow, please visit: midyear-nationalindiangamingshow.com .

About Indian Gaming Association

Incorporated in 1985, Indian Gaming Association (IGA) is an inter-tribal association of federally recognized Indian Tribes united with the mission of protecting and preserving tribal sovereignty and the ability of Tribes to attain economic self-sufficiency through gaming and other forms of economic development. IGA operates as an educational, legislative, and public policy resource for tribal policy makers as well as the public, on issues related to Indian gaming and tribal community development. Learn more here: www.indiangaming.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indian Gaming Association