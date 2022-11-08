Children of Fallen Patriots Raises $2.5 Million at 13th Annual Greenwich Gala

Funds will provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen proved to be a lucky number for Children of Fallen Patriots as the non-profit announced it raised over 2.5 million dollars in donations during its annual Greenwich Gala. This year's Gala recognized the organization's 20th year serving Gold Star families and hosted more than 500 individuals for an evening of patriotic generosity, raising funds to further the charity's mission of providing scholarships and educational counseling to children who lost a parent serving in the armed forces.

The money raised at the annual event, held at the Riverside Yacht Club, will be allocated to Gold Star families to cover college and educational expenses, enough to provide more than 400 years of college or a full college education for more than 100 students. Beyond tuition, students will receive help with application fees, room & board, educational counseling, school supplies, and more. During the ceremony, Lieutenant General Willard M. Burleson III, commanding general of Eighth Army at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, was honored with the prestigious 2022 Patriot Award, addressing the crowd in a keynote speech.

Isabella Gilbert Ravella, daughter of U.S. Air Force Major Troy Gilbert and sophomore at Belmont University, was in attendance with her family and gave an impassioned speech about her father's legacy and her experience as a Children of Fallen Patriots Scholar. Major Gilbert was killed when his F-16 fighter jet crashed in Iraq during a rescue mission in 2006, leaving behind his wife and five young children. All five Gilbert siblings are Children of Fallen Patriots scholarship recipients.

"The call to serve manifests in many ways. For two decades Children of Fallen Patriots and its generous supporters have served our fallen brothers and sisters by ensuring their legacies for the future," said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots. "The sacrifice made by our Gold Star families is profound, and through the grace of our patrons like those in attendance at our Greenwich Gala, we are able to continue our mission of service, education, and appreciation for those who paid the ultimate price."

Since its inception, Children of Fallen Patriots has awarded more than $61 million in support to over 2,700 children, including over 1,300 graduates. Along with its charitable mission, in 2022 the organization achieved the highest rating from the Better Business Bureau as an accredited charity, a Perfect Score on Charity Navigator, and a Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency.

About Children of Fallen Patriots

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $61 million in support to over 2,700 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. We estimate there are approximately 25,000 such children, and they will need $625 million to complete college. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a perfect rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 95% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org .

