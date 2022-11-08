MediaTek Launches Flagship Dimensity 9200 Chipset for Incredible Performance and Unmatched Power Savings

Newest addition to the Dimensity 5G series continues MediaTek's history of flagship innovation

HSINCHU, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today launched the Dimensity 9200, its latest 5G chipset powering the next era of flagship smartphones. Boasting extreme performance and intelligent power efficiency, the new SoC brings immersive all-day gaming experiences, ultra-sharp image capturing and support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity to consumers around the globe.

"MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool," said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit at MediaTek. "With notably brighter image capturing and improved gaming speeds, along with the latest display enhancements, the Dimensity 9200 will bring new possibilities for next-gen smartphones that come in a variety of stylish and foldable form factors."

The Dimensity 9200 is the first smartphone chip to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with operating speeds over 3GHz, and the first featuring the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU with a hardware-based ray tracing engine. The chipset also packs MediaTek's HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology for fast, fluid action so gamers can immerse themselves in every scene, in epic detail. With support for extreme performance gaming displays, eye-catching resolution and extended foldable designs, the chipset's MediaTek MiraVision 890 display technology brings content to life.

Leading in power efficiency with its eXtreme Power Saving Technology for AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks, the Dimensity 9200 provides up to 30% power savings with AI-NR, and 45% power savings with AI-SR in all visual applications. The chipset's sixth generation AI Processing Unit (APU 690) enhancements include up to 35% faster performance in ETHZ5.0 benchmark compared to the fifth generation APU.

The Dimensity 9200 is the first Wi-Fi 7-ready smartphone platform, supporting up to 6.5 Gbps data rates. The chipset integrates an advanced, built-in 5G modem with AI for faster network searching, 5G connection recovery out of dead zones, and other intelligent connectivity enhancements. It also delivers seamless 5G experiences by fluidly switching between long-reach sub-6GHz and super-fast mmWave connections simultaneously. Users can connect everywhere thanks to MediaTek's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi coexistence technology, allowing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low energy (LE) audio and wireless peripherals like gamepads to connect at the same time without interference. Additionally, the chipset's dual antenna system intelligently switches between extreme performance and ultra-low power antennas based on real-time user needs.

The chipset's Imagiq 890 image signal processor supports captivating capture, whether users are in low light, bright light, or anywhere in between. Sporting the first native support for RGBW sensors, smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9200 can avoid Bayer conversion, providing up to 34% more power savings than competing solutions. Additionally, users can create better cinematic videos and enjoy superior AI motion unblur technology thanks to MediaTek's fast, accurate AI-NR photo capture technology. For video captures, the Video Stream Engine fuses the chipset's APU and ISP; this allows device makers to add unique AI-video enhancements that are notably faster and more power efficient.

Other key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 include:

2 nd Generation TSMC 4nm process : 1x Arm Cortex-X3 at 3.05GHz, 3x Arm Cortex-A715 at 2.85GHz, and 4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz, optimized to improve power efficiency in combination with MediaTek's innovative thermal package design that keeps smartphones cool.

Cutting-edge display technology: Supports Full HD+ up to 240Hz, WHQD up to 144Hz and 5K (2.5Kx2) up to 60Hz, with adaptive refresh rate technology for a smooth user experience.

AI visual semantic display: Optimizes picture quality with multi-person segmentation and multi-layer color management per scene.

MediaTek AI-SR/MEMC: Provides best-in-class video streaming.

MediaTek Smart Blulight Defender : Ensures a more comfortable viewing experience.

Bluetooth LE Audio-ready technology : Brings best-in-class audio latency with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for incredible sound quality.

LPDDR5X with support for up to 8533Mbps memory : Delivers the fastest smartphone memory.

UFS 4.0 with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ): Provides each Cortex-A510 CPU core with direct access to storage, significantly boosting data transmission in multi-thread applications.

Device makers can use MediaTek's Dimensity Open Resource Architecture (DORA) program to customize the Dimensity 9200 features for local markets, customer needs and smartphone requirements.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9200 will be available in the market by end of 2022. To learn more about MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.

